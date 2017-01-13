Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Outfit of the day inspiration is flirty feminine chic, it works perfect for day and night with a few switches here and there.

Style inspiration is taken off Vimbai Mutinhiri's look; functional, pretty and a tad flirty to kick off the weekend in style. She sports a short black dress with white side accordion pleats and tidy fray arm details.

She completes the look with gladiator heels making just enough statement with the girly dress. she chose soft glowing makeup look and light pink lips leaving her hair down in a tidy side part. she does the look easy chic, no?

For more of her looks as OOTD inspiration, follow her on Instagram @Miss_Vimbai