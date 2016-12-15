LAGOS
Buhari: President is too old, he needs to give way to a younger man - Bishop Okah
Local·13.52

N-Power: FG begins payment of N30,000 monthly stipends to beneficiaries
Local·13.52

Shiites: Muslim leaders visit Femi Fani-Kayode in Abuja
Local·16.19

PDP: Opposition party says 2017 budget is hopeless
Politics·13.48

Ambode: Governor appoints new boss for LASTMA
Local·18.32· Gallery

Nigeria Customs: Agency generated N898bn as revenue in 2016 – Spokesman
Local·18.23· Gallery

Dakuku Peterside: NIMASA boss redeploys directors, other management staff
Local·18.09· Gallery

IDPs: FG to construct 65 boreholes in camps
Local·18.05· Gallery

Muhammed Indimi: Billionaire's son to marry Hadiza Sheriff on January 14, 2017

Weddings·09.45

Nuptial Bants: Here's another clip of a crying groom, it'll warm your heart

Weddings·06.28

Ed Sheeran: Singer to release music featuring Fuse ODG, R2Bees Ed Sheeran Singer to release music featuring Fuse ODG, R2Bees In an interview with radio station BBC 1 Extra, the 'Thinking out loud' crooner talks about how much fun he had creating music with Fuse and others.

Buzz·17.02· Video

Moelogo: Singer receives major funding from BPI for growth to grow music Moelogo Singer receives major funding from BPI for growth to grow music BPI represents the UK’s recorded music industry, which is one of the most exciting and thriving music sectors in the world.

Buzz·14.26

