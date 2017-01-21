LAGOS
Shiites: Al-Mizan Newspaper denies links with notorious sect
Shiites: Al-Mizan Newspaper denies links with notorious sect

Local·21.01.2017· Gallery

Ibrahim Magu: ‘Senate rejected EFCC boss’ confirmation because they have something to hide,’ CACOL says
Ibrahim Magu: 'Senate rejected EFCC boss' confirmation because they have something to hide,' CACOL says

Local·21.01.2017· Gallery

In Ekiti: Rainstorm destroys 100 houses, renders many homeless in Ikole-Ekiti LGA
In Ekiti: Rainstorm destroys 100 houses, renders many homeless in Ikole-Ekiti LGA

Local·21.01.2017· Gallery

Femi Gbajabiamila: We are stronger united, Lawmaker tells Nigerians
Femi Gbajabiamila: We are stronger united, Lawmaker tells Nigerians

Local·21.01.2017· Gallery

Fayose: PDP expresses confidence in Governor's emergence as Chairman of party's Governors’ Forum
Fayose: PDP expresses confidence in Governor's emergence as Chairman of party's Governors' Forum

Politics·21.01.2017· Gallery

Godwin Obaseki: Governor plans to build Seaport at Agenebode
Godwin Obaseki: Governor plans to build Seaport at Agenebode

Local·21.01.2017· Gallery

IDP Camp Bombing: Nigeria botched air strike 'may have killed up to 236 people'
IDP Camp Bombing: Nigeria botched air strike 'may have killed up to 236 people'

Local·21.01.2017

PHCN: Eko Disco announces 9-hour outage in Lagos Island, other areas
PHCN: Eko Disco announces 9-hour outage in Lagos Island, other areas

Local·21.01.2017· Gallery

Celebrity Weddings: Best pics from comedian Buchi and Ruqiyyah's traditional wedding

Weddings·19.01.2017· Gallery

Linda Ikeji: Blogger's sister weds Ogbonna Kanu in Lagos

Weddings·19.01.2017

Psquare: Why R&B duo were blacklisted on Soundcity Psquare Why R&B duo were blacklisted on Soundcity A Soundcity executive, Olamide Adedeji, summed up the beef between the TV station and Psquare as a matter of miscommunication.

Buzz·21.01.2017· Video

Cobhams Asuquo: Producer set to release debut album titled 'For you' Cobhams Asuquo Producer set to release debut album titled 'For you' The ace hitmaker who is responsible for producing successful albums for artists like Bez, has announced date of release of his own album.

Buzz·20.01.2017· Video

