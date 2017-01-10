Pyjamas Would you rock the sleepwear trend?

The sleepwear/pyjamas trend is making a strong comeback and this time even more chic.

(A perfect 'excuse' to throw on a sleepwear and a pair of heels to hit the town sounds all sorts of comfy and fab all at the same time doesn't it?).

The 2016 catwalks saw silk robes, slinky camisoles and pyjama-style silk trousers making their way down in a lot collections and popular style enthusiasts and celebrities have embraced the trend and it doesn't look bad at all!

Also referred to as 'bed dressing' it's a look that could pass for a lady hitting the town straight out of bed (except of course she's decently pulled together and stylish too).

The look oozes sex appeal in a subtle and simple way because it's kind of lingerie styled (heels work well with the trend). You can opt for a plunging neckline for a covered-up but dense fitting look or pair a slip with a nice jacket or bomb cape and nice footwear.

With designers already taking a cue from the trend to emphasize designs in this comfy trend, the pyjamas trend looks like one to try out. The trend can be done in comfy robes, matching pant sets and in slip dresses and styled fabulous with rich pair of heels and statement bag.

The trend can also be done sporty chic paired with a nice pair of (designer) sneakers for a laid back feel to it. Already a favourite of pop sensation; Rihanna, Solange Knowles and more, the sleepwear trend is for the bold and the adventurous (with style, of course)!

The pros of the look remains comfy, effortlessly chic, trendsetting and definitely fashion forward. Is it a look you'd try out or own?