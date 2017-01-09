Tinie Tempah Rapper turns designer, debuts menswear line; What We Wear

Tinie Tempah launches menswear brand; What We Wear and the debut collection is impressive!

The stylish rapper debuted the collection at the London Fashion Week Men's (Menswear Week) which opened on the 6th closing today 9th January 2017 where he showed stylish offerings in soft tones and impressive silhouette.

Taking on contemporary leisure wear, the pieces look attractive, comfortable, minimal and timeless with perfect details.

ALSO READ: Peep Abrantie The Gentleman's presentation at the fashion week

Jersey sweatsets featuring lush drawstring waists detail, baseball shorts accented with soft pleats and piping with matching and mismatching shirts, outerwear in subtle and earthy tones were amongst the offerings from the debut collection which is getting rave reactions already.

The fabric, colour, texture and silhouette on the pieces were perfection with the brand's soft artsy 3-W zigzag logo instantly transforming each piece into a stylish work. Tinie Tempah before his new title as a creative designer is a regular face at fashion shows, has befriended top designers and is one of the finest and best dressed British.

What We Wear is set to launch in April with pieces set at retail price points of £65 to £400.

Photo Credit:

London Fashion Week Men's