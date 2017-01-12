Pulse Style Outfit of the day

Jadore Fashion play

Stella Uzo does white shirt over pencil skirt under a chic cape

(Jadore Fashion)

Outfit of the day is a soft layering of work wear meets essentials done tastefully chic.

Style inspiration is taken off Stella Uzo's the entrepreneur and style enthusiast chose a white shirt over pencil skirt topped with a navy blue cape with flap and stud details channelling work chic.



Stella Uzo does workwear effortless chic

(Jadore Fashion)

 

She paired the effortless and versatile look with a black holdall bag and blue floral slips for the most comfortable feel ever! She let her hair down in a tidy centrepart complete with soft makeup look and red lips. She nails work chic very stunning and comfortable.



Stella Uzo does white shirt over pencil skirt under a chic cape

(Jadore Fashion)

 

For more of Uzo's looks as inspiration, follow her on Instagram @jadorefashion

