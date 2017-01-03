Funke Akindele All the action from actress' housewarming party [Photos]

Funke Akindele's housewarming party was lit and we have some of the details in pictures.

Photos from Funke Akindele's house warming party play

Photos from Funke Akindele's house warming party

(instagram)

Saying Funke Akindele throws a mean party, would be the understatement of the year 2017.

The Nollywood actress who threw a lavish housewarming party for her new home with hubby, JJC Skillz, has left the tongue of her guests wagging on end.

The love birds moved into their new home in Aen Estate, Lagos state, in December 2016.

The housewarming party which was lit to say the least, saw the likes of  Niniola, Tara Durotoye, Kate Henshaw, Tiwa Savage, Seyilaw, Toke Makinwa, DJ Spinall, Falz, Seyi Law and a whole lot more.

Photos from the housewarming party shows that it was every bit grand. Take a look at the gallery above.

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
