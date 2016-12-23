Headies 2016 :  Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz still glowing in love

Popular actress, Funke Akindele and sweetheart, JJC Skillz were present at the just concluded Headies awards.

The event which took place at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos, saw the couple step in hand in hand.

Looking so perfect together, the duo barely left each other for a second making everyone around jealous.

The lovebirds who whisked themselves away for a private wedding back in August, were obviously smitten with each other and could barely let go.

On August 30, 2016, the couple released a press statement explaining why Funke Akindele opted for a private ceremony with her new husband Abdulrasheed Bello in London.

According to the press release, the couple said, “The decision to do it quietly was right for us and we pray for the understanding of our close friends and fans at this offer of a lifetime moment. At a good time, we shall look back and in appreciation of divine grace and your support, we shall celebrate milestones and where we are in life.”

The ceremony was witnessed by immediate family members and friends.