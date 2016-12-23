Home > Celebrities >

Headies 2016 :  Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz still glowing in love

  • Published:
Image

Popular actress, Funke Akindele and sweetheart, JJC Skillz were present at the just concluded Headies awards.

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz could barely let each other go at the Headies Awards 2016 play

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz could barely let each other go at the Headies Awards 2016

Looking so perfect together, the duo barely left each other for a second making everyone around jealous.

The lovebirds who whisked themselves away for a private wedding back in August, were obviously smitten with each other and could barely let go.

On August 30, 2016, the couple released a press statement explaining why Funke Akindele opted for a private ceremony with her new husband Abdulrasheed Bello in London.

JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele play

JJC Skillz and Funke Akindele

According to the press release, the couple said, “The decision to do it quietly was right for us and we pray for the understanding of our close friends and fans at this offer of a lifetime moment. At a good time, we shall look back and in appreciation of divine grace and your support, we shall celebrate milestones and where we are in life.

The ceremony was witnessed by immediate family members and friends.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

