Funke Akindele Actress hosts housewarming party

Funke Akindele is currently hosting a house warming party with her hubby, JJC Skillz at their new home.

The newly wedded couple moved into their home in Amen estate, Lagos state in December 2016.

Amongst the guests who graced the event are, Falz, DJ Spinall and Toke Makinwa, to name a few.

From the Instagram posts shared by guests at the party, the Bello's throw a mean party and according to Falz The Bahd Guy, their new home is out of Nigeria, if not out of this world.

The pair got married secretly in August 2016, and have been serving some serious couple goals since then.

Big congrats to them on their new home.