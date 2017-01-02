Funke Akindele Actress hosts housewarming party

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz are currently hosting guests at their new home in Lagos state.

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz could barely let each other go at the Headies Awards 2016

Funke Akindele and JJC Skillz could barely let each other go at the Headies Awards 2016

Funke Akindele is currently hosting a house warming party with her hubby, JJC Skillz at their new home.

The newly wedded couple moved into their home in Amen estate, Lagos state in December 2016.

Funke Akindele at her housewarming party

Funke Akindele at her housewarming party

Amongst the guests who graced the event are, Falz, DJ Spinall and Toke Makinwa, to name a few.

From the Instagram posts shared by guests at the party, the Bello's throw a mean party and according to Falz The Bahd Guy, their new home is out of Nigeria, if not out of this world.

Falz and Funke Akindele at her housewarming party

Falz and Funke Akindele at her housewarming party

The pair got married secretly in August 2016, and have been serving some serious couple goals since then.

Big congrats to them on their new home.

