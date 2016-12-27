Funke Akindele :  Actress surprise from husband will warm your heart

Funke Akindele and JJC skillz are so in love! Her husband decided to surprise her over the holidays and he did it in such a grand way!

JJC surprises Funke Akindele with the most romantic Christmas present. https://t.co/GeqogZQuaT — Pulse Celebs (@PulseCelebs247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The duo recently moved into their new home in Amen estate and JJC decided to compliment it with an amazing surprise.

He had gifts and a very special cake delivered to her on Christmas day! Can you believe that?

So romantic!

The lovebirds who whisked themselves away for a private wedding back in August, are obviously smitten with each other.

On August 30, 2016, the couple released a press statement explaining why Funke Akindele opted for a private ceremony with her new husband Abdulrasheed Bello in London.

According to the press release, the couple said, “The decision to do it quietly was right for us and we pray for the understanding of our close friends and fans at this offer of a lifetime moment. At a good time, we shall look back and in appreciation of divine grace and your support, we shall celebrate milestones and where we are in life.”

The ceremony was witnessed by immediate family members and friends.