Wellness Tips Heading to the gym for the 1st time? Check out these 5 pointers

Are you heading to the gym for the first time or simply want to know how to shop for appropriate exercise gears?

After deciding to register at a gym what comes to mind next (after subscription!) is what to wear everyday (or as often as one chooses) especially when starting off going to the gym for the first time.

It's important to note that for gym wears/gears or exercise clothes, these points should be noted:

1. Clothes should be extremely comfortable

Whatever you choose to wear, make sure you are comfortable in them. You don't want to be caught exercising in wears that are too tight or too lose. You must not tug or pull at anything and it has to make you very comfortable, second skin comfortable.

2. Wears should be breathable

Fabrics for gym wears should be breathable, they should come appropriate for exercise meaning a lot of sweats/perspiration!

3. The right fit; this includes length and weight

Gym/exercise wears should be the perfect fit. If choosing leggins and crop tops they should fit, if they are onesies etc they should be the perfect size, not too big or too small and they should come appropriate not unnecessarily heavy or long when not necessary.

4. Sports bra are must haves

For ladies, active wears should feature a super supportive bras for support. Activities like bouncing, lifts require great support for the bust area so its best to wear a compression bra that works perfect.

5. Right pair of sneakers

Sport shoes/sneakers to be used for exercise should be strong, durable and able to withstand pressure. It's always good to invest in a great pair.

Watch lifestyle blogger vlogger Yenny Adepoju share tips for getting affordable, cute and casual gym wears in a new video.