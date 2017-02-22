Babies get stuffed nose sometimes and since they only breathe with their nose (until old enough to breathe through the mouth) they'd need help.

Most times, a baby's blocked nose can be treated at home as most times they are not cause to worry except it comes with fever/high temperature and other signs then medical advice should be sought.

Armed with saline solution (Saline drops can be made at home adding one teaspoon of salt in a cup of warm water) off the counter, the baby can be catered to without going to the hospital (mum's should come handy with first aids and some at-home remedies for babies):

1. Start by cradling the baby gently or lay the baby down

2. Tip the baby's head to the back and squeeze saline drops into the nose to help loose the nostrils blocked with mucus.

3. Suck out the mucus blocking the nose which should be easy to do (after step 2 above) with a bulb syringe.

4. Wipe the area clean (gently) afterwards and gently lubricate the area with petroleum jelly to help the sensitive area.

See more ways to help a baby with a stuffed nose in the short video.

Note that when a baby has blocked nose, watch her/him closely for other signs like high fever, loss of appetite and more especially if under four months as in some cases it's best seek expert help as soon as possible.