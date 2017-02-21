Wellness Tips If you ever have issues applying eye drops, try these easy steps

A lot of times people apply eyedrops in the eye the wrong way ending up using the wrong dosage or plain wasting it.

  Published:

Wellness Tips Proper way to do steam inhalation for blocked nose

(Note that it's best to get eyedrops by prescription/physician's order and not over the counter for random use!)

If applying drops wrongly you either end up not using enough or (in an attempt to makeup for the wasted drops) over use it and this happens when clueless about application.

Applying eyedrops correctly

For when you have to use eyedrops, learn how to use it correctly so it works well for you.

1. Angle/Tilt the head backwards.

2. Use the index finger to gently pull the lower lid down

3. Look up and gently squeeze the drop around the space created by the lower lid (the area gently pulled by the index finger)

4. Keep the eyes closed for about four minutes after applying the drops (without blinking).

Visine Eye drop

Note that when using eyedrops:

  1. The hands should be clean

  2. The dropper (tip of the eyedrop container) should be clean and kept clean at all times

  3. The dropper shouldn't touch the eye or any part of the face

  4. When using more than one drop in each eye, wait for about five minutes before using the next drop!

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

