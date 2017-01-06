Buhari Magu observes Juma'at service with President in Aso Rock

Reports said Magu, who was dressed in a white 'Babaringa' left the Villa without speaking to journalists.
According to Daily Trust, Magu, whose sack was rumoured last week, was clad in a white babaringa and left the Presidential Villa without speaking to newsmen.
The Senate had refused to confirm Magu as the anti-graft agency's chairman due to a report from the Department of State Security (DSS) which indicted him.
ALSO READ: Presidency denies sack of EFCC boss, Magu
Buhari has since directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubabar Malami, to investigate the matter.