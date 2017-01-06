Buhari Magu observes Juma'at service with President in Aso Rock

Reports said Magu, who was dressed in a white 'Babaringa' left the Villa without speaking to journalists.

The embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, reportedly observed the  Juma'at service with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, January 6 at the State House mosque.

According to Daily Trust, Magu, whose sack was rumoured last week, was clad in a white babaringa and left the Presidential Villa without speaking to newsmen.

The Senate had refused to confirm Magu as the anti-graft agency's chairman due to a report from the Department of State Security (DSS) which indicted him.

ALSO READ: Presidency denies sack of EFCC boss, Magu

Buhari has since directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubabar Malami, to investigate the matter.

