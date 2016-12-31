Magu :  Presidency denies sack of EFCC boss

Shehu said the Attorney-General of the Federation (SGF) has not submitted any report on Magu's matter to the Presidency.
Multiple reports on Saturday, December 31, said Magu has been re-deployed back to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in a move to pave way for a fresh person to be presented as the EFCC Chairman.
It was also reported that the Attorney-General of the Federal (SGF), Abubakar Malami, on Friday wrote a letter Magu, directing him to hand over to the EFCC Director of Operations.
But in a series of tweets on Saturday, Buhari's spokesman, Garba Shehu, refuted the claims.
"No report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter," Shehu said, adding that report of Magu's sack is "therefore speculative and preemptive."
The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina also buttressed Shehu's statement.
He said the AGF is "even yet to submit his probe report to the President."
Magu's nomination was recently rejected by the Senate following allegation of corruption levelled against him by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).
