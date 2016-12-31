Magu :  Presidency denies sack of EFCC boss

Home > Local >

Shehu said the Attorney-General of the Federation (SGF) has not submitted any report on Magu's matter to the Presidency.

Ibrahim Magu play

Ibrahim Magu

(Maritime First Newspaper)

The Presidency has denied reports that President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the sack of Ibrahim Magic Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Multiple reports on Saturday, December 31, said Magu has been re-deployed back to the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) in a move to pave way for a fresh person to be presented as the EFCC Chairman.

It was also reported that the Attorney-General of the Federal (SGF), Abubakar Malami, on Friday wrote a letter Magu, directing him to hand over to the EFCC Director of Operations.

But in a series of tweets on Saturday, Buhari's spokesman, Garba Shehu, refuted the claims.

"No report has been made available to the Presidency by the Attorney General of the federation over the matter," Shehu said, adding that report of Magu's sack is "therefore  speculative and preemptive."

ALSO READ: Presidential aides block Magu from seeing Buhari over Senate rejection

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina also buttressed Shehu's statement.

He said the AGF is "even yet to submit his probe report to the President."

play

 

Magu's nomination was recently rejected by the Senate following allegation of corruption levelled against him by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).

