Buhari :  President reportedly sacks EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly ordered the redeployment of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, back to the Police Force.

According to The Guardian, the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, on Friday, December 30, issued a letter to Magu, directing him to hand over to the EFCC Director of Operations.

It was gathered that Buhari would present another nominee to the Senate for approval.

Multiple reports also saythe Federal Government has directed the Police authority to re-deploy some senior officers to make Magu's re-deployment back to the Force look like a routine exercise.

Presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, declined to comment on the development when Pulse reached out to him.

"EFCC has a spokesman...call him," he said.

However, the EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, could not confirm the news either.

"I am about to go for prayers. Call me later. Just call me later please," he told Pulse correspondent on the phone in an angry tone.

Pulse also reached out to Magu but his phone was switched off.

The Senate had refused to confirm Magu as the substantive Chairman of the EFCC following corruption allegations leveled against him by the Department of State Security Service (DSS).