Buhari :  Demonstrate sincerity towards negotiating with the Niger Delta people – IYC tells President

The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide has called on President Buhari to demonstrate sincerity towards negotiating with the Niger Delta people.

According to Vanguard, Eric Omare, the IYC spokesman said this on Monday, December 26, 2016 in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

This is coming after Buhari called on militants in the Niger Delta to lay down arms and negotiate with the Federal Government.

Omare also said the President, through his comment just wants to make Nigerians to believe that his administration wants to negotiate with the militants.

According to him, Buhari wants “… to deceive Nigerians and the world to create the false impression that the Federal Government is ready for dialogue whereas it is not.

“The Buhari administration is the one frustrating attempts at negotiation and not Niger Delta agitators. The Niger Delta leaders and stakeholders have done everything possible to start the negotiation process which has been frustrated by the Federal Government.

“IYC therefore call on President Buhari to demonstrate sincerity towards negotiating with the Niger Delta people by constituting the government negotiation team rather than Christmas day rhetoric.”

Omare also slammed Governor Nasir Ek-Rufai for alleging that militants from the Niger Delta were contracted to kill indigenes of Southern Kaduna.

He said “The Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) worldwide states that the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam El Rufai is inciting the people of Kaduna State and by implication the entire north against Niger Deltans by his statement that Niger Delta militants have been hired to carry out attacks in southern Kaduna.

“This statement is reckless and highly condemnable. Mallam El-Rufai having failed in his duty to protect the lives and properties of the people of southern Kaduna should not use innocent Niger Deltans as scapegoats. Niger Deltans have no business going all the way to Kaduna or any part of Nigeria to attack Nigerians.

“We call on Nigerians and the security agencies to hold Governor El-Rufai responsible for any attack on Niger Deltans in the north as a result of his irresponsible statement.

“The Fulani herdsmen who El-Rufai paid for killing people are well known to the world, hence Niger Deltans should not be linked under any circumstances to the unwarranted killings going on in southern Kaduna.

“We also call the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency bring the killings in southern Kaduna to a stop and bring the perpetrators to justice including Governor El-Rufai.”