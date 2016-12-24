Home > Local >

El Rufai :  "Niger Delta militants planning to attack Kaduna"

Kaduna state governor, Nasir El-Rufai play

Kaduna State Governor Nasir El Rufia has raised alarm that suspected Niger Delta militants are planning to foment trouble in Southern Kaduna.

According to reports from Daily Trust, Governor El Rufai claimed that investigations have revealed that some Niger Delta militants disguised as Fulani herdsmen are planning to attack people in Kaduna.

The governor alleged that some ruthless politicians were sponsoring the miscreants and were benefitting from the crisis in Kaduna. El Rufai vowed to arrest and prosecute the culprits and their syndicate in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

In the meantime, the governor said that security operatives have beefed up security in the state to curtail violence and other criminal activities. Kaura, Jema’a and Zangon Kataf local governments are already under 12 hours curfew due to restiveness in Southern Kaduna over clashes with Fulani herdsmen.

After a meeting with President Buhari, Gov El Rufai announced thus: “We have curfew even on Christmas day, but it is for 12 hours.

People will be able to get out in the morning at 6am and be back at 6pm. It is because of the security situation.

I don’t think the state government should be blamed, those responsible for the violence that broke out in those parts of the state should be held responsible for that.

We have not imposed curfew in other parts of the state. We had to impose curfew here (Southern Kaduna) because of the situation that was caused by irresponsible behaviour by certain people.

I came to brief the president about the situation in Southern Kaduna; what happened in the last few days and outlined to him, the measures we’ve been taking as state government with the support of the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police and the Department of State Security.”

The governor said President Buhari had given him “unqualified support to stabilise the state and bring all those responsible for the violation of laws to justice.”

So, we have the full support of the president to move on and we are quite confident that things will return to normal very soon.”

Written by Victor Agboga

Obalolu Davies

Obalolu Davies Obalolu is a passionate writer who believes hardwork and dedication will get you anywhere in life.

