Niger Delta :  Buhari wants militants to sit down and talk with him

President Muhammadu Buhari has urged militants in the Niger Delta to negotiate with his government and stop the violence in the troubled region.

Buhari made the plea on Sunday, December 25, when he received some residents of the Federal Capital Territory for a Christmas visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

“I want you to talk to people to be patient with the government. We are always thinking about our country and we are thinking about our people,” the president said.

“I assure you that the country and the people of the country are always uppermost in our minds. With our performance in the North-East, Nigerians know that this government is serious.

“For our friends in the Niger Delta area, we will persuade them that they should please sit down with us and agree to manage our resources rather than think of fighting it out,” he added.

Buhari also blamed past government for failing to save during the nation’s oil boom.