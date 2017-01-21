Petty Man seeks divorce from wife for removing phone battery

An 18-yera-old marriage is going down the drain over the removal of the defendant's phone battery.

As hard as it may seem to believe, a man is seeking a divorce from his wife over a misunderstanding over the removal of his phone's battery, amongst other things.

The couple, Alade and Sadiat Muniru, pleaded with the court to dissolve their 18-year-old marriage over irreconcilable differences, Punch reports.

Sadiat told the court during the divorce proceedings,  “Although he used to beat me at least twice a week but that of the first day in the New Year was beyond what I can bear.

“I have four children for him and he rarely caters for me and the kids, despite my total submission to him as the head of the family.

“I, therefore, pray the court to separate us as his parents too are not helping matters, due to the support given to him whenever I reported to them about his bad attitude,” Sadiat said.

Although Alade admitted to the allegations levelled against him, he went on to plead with the court to dissolve the union on the grounds that he was no long interested in the marriage as well.

The court heard that Alade who is a battery charger has warned his wife on several occasions not to touch his phone battery, “because customers would not be able to reach me whenever my handset battery is down.

“I do not joke with my job and I prefer allowing her to go than doing what will affect my job negatively, so the court should as a matter of urgency grant the dissolution,” Muniru stated.

The presiding judge, Chief Mukaila Balogun, made no delay in dissolving the union since both parties had agreed to part ways

Balogun divided the four kids between the pair for equal responsibilities but ordered the defendant to pay N6,000 monthly allowance for the care of the two kids in Sadiat's custody.

