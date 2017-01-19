A 46-year-old housewife, Racheal Omotola, on Thursday approached an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court seeking the dissolution of her 4-year- old marriage to her husband, Femi Omotola on grounds of threat to life.

‎Racheal is also seeking dissolution of the union on grounds of frequent fighting and lack of care for her.

The petitioner told the court that her husband always assaults her whenever there was a little misunderstanding between them.

She alleged that her husband had at many occasions attempted to strangle her whenever he was angry or drunk.

She also claimed that the constant battery by her husband had resulted in miscarriage of her pregnancy a few months ago.

Racheal, who has no child for her husband, appealed to the court to dissolve the marriage, so she could have peace of mind.

The ‎respondent, Femi, 39, a carpenter, denied most of the allegations that the petitioner levelled against him.

He said on the contrary, his wife was always the one slapping him and tearing his clothes whenever they had any misunderstanding.

Femi, however, said he retaliated once after his wife slapped him over a minor issue, but that he later apologised to her.

According to him, they are always having issues over his wife’s refusal to join him in Ikare, Ondo State from Ado-Ekiti, where she works in a maternity home in a church.

He also alleged that the petitioner preferred her job to her matrimonial duties and that she was also not interested in raising a family.

The respondent claimed his wife was no longer faithful to him as she was currently dating another man in the church where she is working.

Femi consented to the dissolution and appealed to the court to compel his wife to refund N450,000 being the amount he allegedly spent on her and the expenses he incurred when they married in 2012.

The President of the Court, Mrs Olayinka Akomolede‎ adjourned the case till Feb. 9 for judgment.