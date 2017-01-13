A Grade I Area Court, Mararaba, Nasarawa State, on Friday dissolved an 18-year-old marriage over husband’s acts of irresponsibility.

The presiding Judge, Albert Maga, dissolved the union after the testimony of several witnesses and supporting evidence brought by the petitioner, Helen Okon, against her husband, Sunday Okon.

Helen, a mother of four had earlier told the court that she could no longer condone, Sunday, her husband’s irresponsible behaviour any more.

She told the court that since 1999 when they got married, he had never foot any of the family’s bills, adding that she had been the family’s bread winner.

“Sunday had never own up to any responsibility in the home and that has over the years made my life a hell and agony.

“I have been feeding him, clothing him, even to his panties, paying rents, children’s school fees, among many other things payable at home, he does not even know their fees.

“In fact, heaven bears me witness I paid my bride price myself.

“Not even for one day has my husband tried to pay a dime for anything, even though he has been working with Ministry of Agriculture all these years before his retirement in 2015,” she said.

She further told the court that Sunday received his N1. 6 million as gratuity, yet he didn’t do anything for her and her children, rather left home for over six months.

Sunday did not object to the court’s decision nor deny his wife’s allegations.

The case was first mentioned in December, 2016 and had series of adjournments for the couple to settle out of court but to no avail.