Flop Of The Week 3 million Nigerians lost N18B in MMM scheme

The damning revelation by the NDIC that over three million Nigerians lost a whopping N18B in the MMM scheme is our flop of the week.

  • Published:
MMM Nigeria play

MMM Nigeria

(nigeriatoday)

MMM Nigeria Frustrated participant vows to kill operators
CBN Apex bank says foreign exchange regime not to favour anybody
MMM Nigeria Welder in prison for using customer's money for Ponzi scheme
Apostle Johnson Suleman GO sacks pastor for participating in MMM scheme
MMM Nigeria Woman commits suicide after taking loans to invest in Ponzi
MMM Nigeria ‘I wanted to kill myself after losing N750K’ - Man who attempted suicide over Ponzi scheme
MMM Man beats wife to coma for investing in Ponzi scheme
MMM Heartbreak Ponzi scheme participant begs operators to return his money

When the famous Ponzi scheme, Mavrodi Mundial Movement aka MMM came into Nigeria with out of this world promises of returns, many greedy Nigerians did not believe their luck.

They saw the scheme as the only sure way to wealth and anyone who was not wise enough to be part of it was seen as destined for poverty.

Like all such schemes, the early birds were able to cash out and make some money, thereby convincing others that the scheme was the best thing to happen to Nigerians especially as the economy has been in recession for over a year.

ALSO READ: "Flop Of The Week: Nigerians at the receiving end over xenophobic attacks in SA"

MMM Nigeria play

MMM Nigeria

(Ventures Africa )

 

Even warnings by the Central Bank of Nigeria and other relevant bodies that people should beware of the scheme, many Nigerians became converts of the MMM scheme.

But like all good things, the era of free money ended suddenly, especially when many had invested a lot of money expecting a complete kill.

It started with the freezing of the MMM Nigeria accounts by operators in December with a promise to resume payment in January.

MMM Nigeria came back on Friday, January 13, 2017, after it froze operations in December 2016. Despite the return, the Ponzi scheme failed to pay its investors their dividends.

MMM Nigeria play

MMM Nigeria

(Instagram )

 

But now, the Nigerian Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), has come out with a damning verdict that more than three million Nigerians lost a whopping N18 billion after investing in the Ponzi scheme.

This much was made known by the Managing Director of the NDIC, Umaru Ibrahim, who said this staggering figure was gotten from data gathered from the social media.

Ibrahim made the statement on Thursday, March 2, 2017, via the Deputy Director, Corporate Affairs of NDIC, Hadi Suleiman, at the 38th Kaduna International Trade Fair in Kaduna.

"The Ponzi scheme is the phenomenon of illegal fund managers, popularly called "Wonder Banks" which have continued to defraud unsuspecting members of the public of their hard earned money.

Chuddy Anayo Ugorji, alleged MMM Nigeria mastermind play

Chuddy Anayo Ugorji, alleged MMM Nigeria mastermind

(Ola Conceptz )

 

This phenomenon has been a source of concern because, despite our repeated warnings over the years,  some members of the public have continued to fall victims of their fraudulent practices.

We would like to reiterate the fact that these fund managers are illegal as they are neither licenses by the CBN to take deposits from members of the public nor are those who patronize them covered by the NDIC deposit insurance scheme." 

ALSO READ: "Flop Of The Week: Killing the defenseless civilians"

Despite this and several warnings and a clear sign that MMM has crashed, many still believe the scheme was too good to crash and that the promoters are only effecting some new changes.

More

MMM Nigeria Man who drank insecticide over Ponzi scheme finally dies

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 In Rivers Police kill 'vampire' in gun battlebullet
2 Morning Teaser 'I regret getting married to mummy's boy'bullet
3 Spiritual Sex Man raped every night by 2 female spirits cries for helpbullet

Gist

Jungle Justice 2 kidnappers escape death in Abia (Graphic Photos)
Two women fighting (illustration purposes)
Steer Clear Angry wife batters girl she caught sleeping with husband (Video)
Two undefeated champs will battle - live on SuperSport.
DStv Two undefeated champs will battle - live on SuperSport
Nigerian startup launches Africa’s first Afrocentric social network
The Saduwa App Nigerian startup launches Africa’s first Afrocentric social network