Flop Of The Week Nigerians at the receiving end over xenophobic attacks in SA

Nigerians have once again been exposed to the xenophobic attacks carried out by racist South Africans who have been attacking and destroying their properties.

Scene of xenophobic attack play

Scene of xenophobic attack

(Time Live)

The Nigerian community in South Africa was once again at the receiving end after another wave of xenophobic attacks were targeted at them by their hosts.

In the renewed attacks, properties including homes, cars, shops and churches belonging to Nigerians were burnt down.

This much was made known by the President of Nigerian Union in that country, Ikechukwu Anyene, who reported the incident on his Facebook page, telling how some youths descended on Nigerian residents in some parts of the country, looting shops, beating and destroying their property.

play

 

The ugly incident happened on Saturday, February 18, 2017, just as a church owned by a Nigerian pastor identified as Pastor Samson in Pretoria West, was burnt down with the man of God beaten and injured.

This is not the first time Nigerians and their businesses have suffered at the hands of South Africans who see their guests as criminals, drug barons, kidnappers and armed robbers, often painting Nigerians as the worst set of individuals who are out to destroy their country.

Last year alone, 20 Nigerians were reportedly killed by the South Africans, mostly in unprovoked attacks and some coming from the hands of the police who murder Nigerians extra-judicially.

To accentuate their hatred on Nigerians, some racist South Africans even went as far as creating a Facebook page called  'Get Nigerian Drug Dealers out of SA', where they have been posting hate messages directed at the Nigerians all in a bid to provoke them.

play

 

The downsides in all of these attacks are that most of the victims are hard-working Nigerian businessmen and women as well as innocent ones who get to bear the brunt of the rampaging xenophobe who are either scared or worried about the influence Nigerians wield in their economy and business sectors.

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

