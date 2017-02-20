The Nigerian community in South Africa is currently under attack in another xenophobic wave where their properties including homes, cars, shops and churches have been burnt down.

This much was made known by the President of Nigerian Union in that country, Ikechukwu Anyene, who posted on his Facebook page how some youths descended on Nigerian residents some parts of the country, looting shops, beating and destroying their property.

ALSO READ: "Racism: ‘We don’t want Nigerians in our country’ – South African citizens"

The incident, according to Anyene, happened on Saturday, February 18, 2017, when a church owned by a Nigerian pastor identified as Pastor Samson in Pretoria West was burnt down with the man of God beaten and injured.

“We began taking precautionary measures when the incident took place today. The attack in Pretoria West is purely xenophobic and criminal attack because they loot the shops and homes before burning them.

These attacks should not be allowed to continue because it is a big setback,” Anyene said.

Continuing, he said:

“As we speak, five buildings with Nigerian businesses, including a church have been looted and burned by South Africans.

One of the buildings is a mechanic garage with 28 cars under repairs, with other vital documents, were burned during the attack.

Also, the pastor of the church was wounded and is in the hospital receiving treatment.”

Anyene said the union had informed Nigerians in South Africa to be vigilant in the face of renewed xenophobic attacks and has called on the Nigerian government to persuade its South African counterpart to protect Nigerians in their country.

ALSO READ: "Xenophobia: Nigerian killed in SA [Graphic Photo]"

This is not the first time Nigerians have come under attack in South Africa as they have often been the targets of xenophobic attacks with South Africans insisting that Nigerians have constituted nuisances in their country with their criminal activities.