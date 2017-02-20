Xenophobia South Africans attack Nigerians, burn houses, church, cars (Photos)

Nigerians living in South African have come under attack once again in another wave of xenophobic attack.

  • Published:
Scene of xenophobic attack play

Scene of xenophobic attack

(Time Live)

Xenophobia South African man shoots Nigerian to death for separating quarrel
Xenophobia Nigerians in SA lose N21m to attacks
Pulse Nigeria Poll Nigerians want South African businesses closed down over xenophobia
Morning Teaser Should Nigerians revenge the xenophobic attacks on SA companies?
Xenophobia Reloaded 2 more Nigerians murdered in South Africa
Attention Seeker South African lady says Nigerian women are ugly
After Xenophobia South African companies invest heavily in Nigeria

The Nigerian community in South Africa is currently under attack in another xenophobic wave where their properties including homes, cars, shops and churches have been burnt down.

This much was made known by the President of Nigerian Union in that country, Ikechukwu Anyene, who posted on his Facebook page how some youths descended on Nigerian residents some parts of the country, looting shops, beating and destroying their property.

play

 

ALSO READ: "Racism: ‘We don’t want Nigerians in our country’ – South African citizens"

The incident, according to Anyene, happened on Saturday, February 18, 2017, when a church owned by a Nigerian pastor identified as Pastor Samson in Pretoria West was burnt down with the man of God beaten and injured.

play

 

“We began taking precautionary measures when the incident took place today. The attack in Pretoria West is purely xenophobic and criminal attack because they loot the shops and homes before burning them.

These attacks should not be allowed to continue because it is a big setback,” Anyene said.

Continuing, he said:

“As we speak, five buildings with Nigerian businesses, including a church have been looted and burned by South Africans.

One of the buildings is a mechanic garage with 28 cars under repairs, with other vital documents, were burned during the attack.

Also, the pastor of the church was wounded and is in the hospital receiving treatment.”

play

 

Anyene said the union had informed Nigerians in South Africa to be vigilant in the face of renewed xenophobic attacks and has called on the Nigerian government to persuade its South African counterpart to protect Nigerians in their country.

ALSO READ: "Xenophobia: Nigerian killed in SA [Graphic Photo]"

play

 

This is not the first time Nigerians have come under attack in South Africa as they have often been the targets of xenophobic attacks with South Africans insisting that Nigerians have constituted nuisances in their country with their criminal activities.

More

Xenophobia Nigeria seeks sanctions over murder of citizen in South Africa

Author

Isaac Dachen

Isaac Dachen is an Editor at Pulse. A graduate of English and Public Relations, Isaac is a Creative Writer, a professional PR Manager and Brand Manager, Script Editor, Content Creator. Other than watching football and supporting Arsenal FC, he reads a lot, loves traveling and has a stubborn and controversial streak.

Top 3

1 Wanna Be See what social media has done to this Nigerian girl (Photos)bullet
2 Yoruba mythology The reason why ancient gods are appearing in pop culturebullet
3 Sad News 3 dead as luxury bus plunges into canal in Lagos (Photos)bullet

Gist

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari
Doomsayer 'If Buhari does not die in office, then I am not a man of God' - Nigerian pastor
Judge Aladetoyinbo has caused controversy by giving contradictory rulings
Playing God Judge contradicts self on ruling
Pastor Omas Chukuson and his wife on their wedding day
Domestic Violence Liberian pastor batters wife in bloody fight (Graphic Photos)
This sad woman needs advice
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers want Gloria to seek God's forgiveness