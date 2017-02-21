A 37-year-old man who attempted suicide by drinking insecticide following the crash of Ponzi scheme , Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox, popularly called MMM, has been reported dead.

The Benue State born man identified as Adakole, according to Daily Post, died on Monday, February 20, 2017, in Kubwa, Bwari Area Council of Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

It was gathered that Adakole who had ingested the powerful insecticide known as Sniper in December 2016 after investing the sum of N750,000 in the scheme in preparation for his wedding on December 28, 2016, only to be confronted with the news of the freezing of the accounts of the scheme .

Though he survived the initial attempt and was even interviewed on a radio program in Abuja on why he decided to take his life and how grateful he was that he survived the scare, family sources say the poison had done serious damage to his system leading to his eventual death.

A family member who spoke to Daily Post narrated that Adakole passed away after suffering from stomach complications as a result of the poison he took.

“Yes, he died this evening. His body has been deposited at the mortuary as we speak,” the source said.

Asked if the deceased had been paid his money since the promoters of the scheme have returned and have resumed payment, the family said Adakole was not paid any part of his money as efforts made by him and the family to collect the money on his behalf proved abortive.

“No, he was not paid. In fact, he threatened to arrest his guider before the stomach upset returned last week and we rushed him to the hospital where he finally died.

I don’t even think MMM is back, if not Adakole would have been the first they would consider. We attempted to reach them to recover Adakole’s money but they kept telling us to provide help to get help; obviously, the scheme has crashed.”

The death of Adakole following the collapse of MMM is yet another soul that the Ponzi scheme has claimed after a married woman who invested the sum on N450,000 in the scheme from loans she got from different sources, also committed suicide when the scheme crashed.