Lookbook MODA BY ODY takes on bold hues, chic silhouettes for 'IT Girls' ad campaign

Abuja based RTW brand MODA BY ODY releases new ad campaign; 'IT Girls'...

  • Published:
Moda By Ody 'IT Girls' ad campaign

MODA BY ODY releases new ad campaign tagged 'IT Girls'.

The Abuja based Ready-To-Wear fashion brand shows off an array of wardrobe staples in chic functional designs in easy and effortless styles for the fashion enthusiast.

Moda By Ody 'IT Girls' ad campaign

 

Described as style notes for classy young muses, the collection inspired by "Beautiful, stylish, and classy young women" according to the brand  features versatile pieces for different occasions in bold hues.

ALSO READ: Weizdhurm Franklyn's 'Gambu' collection makes grand flirty statement

Scalloped sweetheart necklines, sash/belt details, caped bardot, frills et fringes, bubble sleeves, sheer lace inserts were trendy bits infused on matching pant sets, matching skirt sets, floor length evening dresses and more in the campaign.

ALSO READ: Omowunmi Akinnfesi's 'Omowunmi' rings in holiday season with vibrant R-T-W Collection

Moda By Ody 'IT Girls' ad campaign

 

Which is your favourite style/look from the collection?

Credits:

Photography - Romeo shagba @romeoshagba, Assistant- vami george @vamigeorge

Models- Ojima, Chidinma AND Naima from Zahara Models @zaharamodels

Makeup- Medina Ja'afaru @silhouettesbydidijaf

Designer- Moda by Ody @moda_by_ody

Creative Direction & Styling- Segun Adeyemo @segunadeyemo

Location- The Ivory place Abuja 

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

