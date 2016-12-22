Home > Fashion >

Lookbook :  Omowunmi Akinnfesi's 'Omowunmi' rings in holiday season with vibrant R-T-W Collection

Lookbook Omowunmi Akinnfesi's 'Omowunmi' rings in holiday season with vibrant R-T-W Collection

Omowunmi Akinnifesi releases pretty pieces for Ready-To-Wear Holiday collection for her eponymous brand; Omowunmi.

  • Published:
Image

Lookbook Amarelis' S/S 2017 Capsule collection 'Talia's Tale' is chic paradise
Pulse List 2016 Top 9 fashion stylists of the year
Lookbook Adesua Etomi fronts chic Wana Sambo 2017 Holiday Collection
Pulse List 2016 Top 7 fashion brands of the year
Lookbook Lola Rae fronts MAJU's old Hollywood styled 'Luxe Edit'
Lookbook Innocente Messy Mobaly's Coat Collection is everything chic
Lookbook Maki Oh does stunning silhouettes, intricate details for 'The Sport of Asó EbÍ' Collection
Lookbook Giifash taps Eric Arubayi, Thelma Opara for 'Walkaholic' 2017 Collection
Lookbook Introducing House Of CÀACUUN, see edgy 'being me' debut collection
Lookbook Sissy Remi Aso Oke & Couture Accessories unveil 'Cultured Lady' collection

Omowunmi Akinnifesi releases pretty pieces for Ready-To-Wear Holiday collection for her eponymous brand; Omowunmi.

The December R-T-W campaign shows off an array of party ready pieces in vibrant colours of trendy styles for the holiday season. The womenswear brand owned by ex-beauty queen Omowunmi Akinnifesi launched fully few months ago.

ALSO READ: Amarelis' S/S 2017 Capsule collection 'Talia's Tale' is chic paradise

play Omowunmi Akinnifesi 'Omowunmi' R-T-W December Holiday Collection

 

"We present to you our December holiday collection. It’s the holiday season and the brand is happy to present a campaign that is inspired by the season for a woman personifying freedom, elegance, simplicity and class.

play Omowunmi Akinnifesi 'Omowunmi' R-T-W December Holiday Collection

 

We are in holiday mode and its time to wind down, whether its going to the beach, cocktail party, dinner or simply shopping the Omowunmi brand while you return home to lay beside your latest shopping pieces and shopping bags as seen in the campaign photo.

ALSO READ: Pulse List 2016- Top 9 fashion stylists of the year

play Omowunmi Akinnifesi 'Omowunmi' R-T-W December Holiday Collection

 

This campaign was born from the desire to create a simple yet fresh urban persona for a woman with a social lifestyle this holiday season" the brand revealed in a side note for the collection.

Credits:

Photographer: Tosin Akinyemiju

Model: @OmowunmiAk

Makeup: @arabylaide

Jewelry: @omowunmiaccessories

Shoes: @Larritshoevillage

Stylist: @rhodaebun

Clothing: @shopomowunmi

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Adesua Etomi Wana Sambo teases actress as face of new Holiday Collectionbullet
2 Miss Nigeria 2016 Chioma Obiadi emerges winnerbullet
3 Linda Ayade Cross River's first lady partners fashion designers in...bullet

Fashion

Franca Sozzani
Franca Sozzani Fashion Icon/Vogue Italia E-I-C passes at 66
Adesua Etomi for Wana Sambo 2017 Holiday Collection
Lookbook Adesua Etomi fronts chic Wana Sambo 2017 Holiday Collection
Amarelis S/S 2017 'Talia's Tale' Capsule collection
Lookbook Amarelis' S/S 2017 Capsule collection 'Talia's Tale' is chic paradise
Sharon Ojong
Pulse Style Outfit of the day