Lookbook :  Omowunmi Akinnfesi's 'Omowunmi' rings in holiday season with vibrant R-T-W Collection

Omowunmi Akinnifesi releases pretty pieces for Ready-To-Wear Holiday collection for her eponymous brand; Omowunmi.

The December R-T-W campaign shows off an array of party ready pieces in vibrant colours of trendy styles for the holiday season. The womenswear brand owned by ex-beauty queen Omowunmi Akinnifesi launched fully few months ago.

"We present to you our December holiday collection. It’s the holiday season and the brand is happy to present a campaign that is inspired by the season for a woman personifying freedom, elegance, simplicity and class.

We are in holiday mode and its time to wind down, whether its going to the beach, cocktail party, dinner or simply shopping the Omowunmi brand while you return home to lay beside your latest shopping pieces and shopping bags as seen in the campaign photo.

This campaign was born from the desire to create a simple yet fresh urban persona for a woman with a social lifestyle this holiday season" the brand revealed in a side note for the collection.

Credits:

Photographer: Tosin Akinyemiju

Model: @OmowunmiAk

Makeup: @arabylaide

Jewelry: @omowunmiaccessories

Shoes: @Larritshoevillage

Stylist: @rhodaebun

Clothing: @shopomowunmi