Lookbook :  Weizdhurm Franklyn's 'Gambu' collection makes grand flirty statement

Weizdhurm Franklyn releases an array of flirty detailed pieces for new collection tagged 'Gambu'.

The Nigeria based womenswear brand shows off an array of ultra sexy, fierce details on stunning pieces for the new collection. Known to highlight the body of their muse, the brand takes on peek-a-boo skin showing details as sheer, cutouts and more for the sensual collection.

The collection is shot against a poker card character background bringing a unique feel to each presented piece. The brand sets out to celebrate "feminism and womanhood" with the new collection.

The Gambu woman is “a gambling queen, who reigns supreme in glamorous exuberance, evokes pure elegance of poker elements in its rarest forms with a contemporary uproar of freedom and a stench of rebelliousness.” the brand revealed in a side note.

Credits:

Photographer: @AECStudios

Model: Bertha Amuga @Bertha_Amuga

Make-up: Ekene @MakeupbyEkene

Hair: Dare Jay

Stylist: Kayito Nwokedi @Kayito_N

Post Production/Retoucher: Mariola Kubacka @Mkubacka_Retoucher

www.WeizdhurmFranklyn.Co