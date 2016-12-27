Home > Fashion >

Lookbook :  Weizdhurm Franklyn's 'Gambu' collection makes grand flirty statement

Lookbook Weizdhurm Franklyn's 'Gambu' collection makes grand flirty statement

Weizdhurm Franklyn releases an array of flirty detailed pieces for new collection tagged Gambu'.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Image

Lookbook Omowunmi Akinnfesi's 'Omowunmi' rings in holiday season with vibrant R-T-W Collection
Lookbook Amarelis' S/S 2017 Capsule collection 'Talia's Tale' is chic paradise
Lookbook Lola Rae fronts MAJU's old Hollywood styled 'Luxe Edit'
Lookbook NVO Apparel Lagos does an eclectic mix for A/W Collection
Lookbook Innocente Messy Mobaly's Coat Collection is everything chic
Pulse List 2016 Top 7 fashion brands of the year
Lookbook Sissy Remi Aso Oke & Couture Accessories unveil 'Cultured Lady' collection
Lookbook Introducing House Of CÀACUUN, see edgy 'being me' debut collection
Rhonkefella Shop fashion brands at the Made in Nigeria Yardsale x Closet Clean Out
Lookbook Maki Oh does stunning silhouettes, intricate details for 'The Sport of Asó EbÍ' Collection

Weizdhurm Franklyn releases an array of flirty detailed pieces for new collection tagged 'Gambu'.

The Nigeria based womenswear brand shows off an array of ultra sexy, fierce details on stunning pieces for the new collection. Known to highlight the body of their muse, the brand takes on peek-a-boo skin showing details as sheer, cutouts and more for the sensual collection.

ALSO READ: Lola Rae fronts MAJU's old Hollywood styled 'Luxe Edit'

play Weizdhurm Franklyn 'Gambu' Collection

 

The collection is shot against a poker card character background bringing a unique feel to each presented piece. The brand sets out to celebrate "feminism and womanhood" with the new collection.

play Weizdhurm Franklyn 'Gambu' Collection

ALSO READ: Omowunmi Akinnfesi's 'Omowunmi' rings in holiday season with vibrant R-T-W Collection

The Gambu woman is “a gambling queen, who reigns supreme in glamorous exuberance, evokes pure elegance of poker elements in its rarest forms with a contemporary uproar of freedom and a stench of rebelliousness.” the brand revealed in a side note.

Credits:

Photographer: @AECStudios

Model: Bertha Amuga @Bertha_Amuga

Make-up: Ekene @MakeupbyEkene

Hair: Dare Jay

Stylist: Kayito Nwokedi @Kayito_N

Post Production/Retoucher: Mariola Kubacka @Mkubacka_Retoucher

www.WeizdhurmFranklyn.Co

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Olamide Olarewaju

Olamide Olarewaju is a Category Editor at Pulse. A brand strategist who holds a degree in PR, Olamide loves to write. She is attentive to details and believes honesty is never overrated! Reach me via olamide.olarewaju@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Ankara Styles 10 short looks to incorporate for a chic, modern lookbullet
2 Headies 2016 See all the bold looks on the red carpetbullet
3 Lookbook Omowunmi Akinnfesi's 'Omowunmi' rings in holiday season...bullet

Fashion

OOTD
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Makida Moka
Makida Moka Model releases stunning Christmas themed shoot
Hanifa Abubakar
Pulse Style Outfit of the day
Franca Sozzani
Franca Sozzani Fashion Icon/Vogue Italia E-I-C passes at 66