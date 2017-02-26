Don't we all love happy endings? At long last, Ubi Franklin and his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro, maybe letting by gone's be by gone's.

Months after their marriage crashed and it seemed like all hope was lost, the pair were pictured together at a charity event in Abuja.

ALSO READ: Timeline of celebrity couple drama-filled marriage

Even better is the cozy picture they presented, with Lilian rocking a MMMG face cap.

Franklin was also pictured walking the runway with their son, Jayden, at the event.

Of course, their fans are elated at the prospect of a reunion between the pair, although we never knew the reason for their estrangement in the first place.

Many were quick to note how they handle their issues maturely, keeping the dirty details to themselves, while others were quick to hope Tonto Dikeh would learn a thing or two from them .

Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin got married on November 1, 2015, in a high-profile celebrity wedding.

ALSO READ: 'I gave my all it wasn't enough' - artiste manager writes

They welcomed their son, Jayden on July 18, 2016, but cracks in their marriage became obvious in October 2016, as they attended events and engagements separately but so far, never said anything terrible about each other.

We are waiting for an official confirmation from the pair but for now, we will settle for this.