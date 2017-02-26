Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro Estranged couple reunited?

Ubi Franklin and Lilian Esoro attended a charity event together in Abuja and you know what that could mean.

  • Published:
Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro attend charity event together play

(instagram)

Lilian Esoro Actress gives estranged husband hilarious birthday shout out
Ubi Franklin AY, Gbenro Ajibade, others turn up with manager [PHOTOS]
Ubi Franklin Manager pens heartfelt open letter to son
Ubi Franklin Manager gets rid of wedding ring
Ubi Franklin "With you I haven't lost" manager tells son
Lilian Esoro Marriage over? Actress deletes Franklin as surname
Lilian Esoro, Ubi Franklin Celebrity couple reignite breakup rumours
Headies 2016 Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro did not attend music awards together
Ubi Franklin Manager attends movie premiere without Lilian Esoro
Lilian Esoro Actress celebrates amidst divorce rumours

Don't we all love happy endings? At long last, Ubi Franklin and his estranged wife, Lilian Esoro, maybe letting by gone's be by gone's.

Months after their marriage crashed and it seemed like all hope was lost, the pair were pictured together at a charity event in Abuja.

ALSO READ: Timeline of celebrity couple drama-filled marriage

Is Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin's marriage over? play

(Instagram)

 

Even better is the cozy picture they presented, with Lilian rocking a MMMG face cap.

Franklin was also pictured walking the runway with their son, Jayden, at the event.

Of course, their fans are elated at the prospect of a reunion between the pair, although we never knew the reason for their estrangement in the first place.

Many were quick to note how they handle their issues maturely, keeping the dirty details to themselves, while others were quick to hope Tonto Dikeh would learn a thing or two from them.

3 things about the 'Lilian Esoro - Ubi Franklin' divorce that made me RME play

(36NG)

Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin got married on November 1, 2015, in a high-profile celebrity wedding.

ALSO READ: 'I gave my all it wasn't enough' - artiste manager writes

They welcomed their son, Jayden on July 18, 2016, but cracks in their marriage became obvious in October 2016, as they attended events and engagements separately but so far, never said anything terrible about each other.

We are waiting for an official confirmation from the pair but for now, we will settle for this.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

