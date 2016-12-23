Headies 2016 :  Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro did not attend music awards together

Celebrity couple, Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin continue to fuel rumours they have both gone their separate ways.

The duo were spotted at the just concluded Headies awards at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos seperately.

Ubi was seen arriving with pals AY Makun and Kcee few minutes before the event started while Lilian Esoro came in later in a dazzling evening dress.

Unlike celebrity couple Gbenro and Osas Ajibade who presented an award at the Headies together, Lilian and Ubi had to do theirs seprately.

One could tell Ubi wasn't really happy after his estranged wife left the stage. Infact! The both of them were spotted leaving the venue in separate cars.

This comes after Franklin took to Instagram sharing a very sober message reflecting on his marriage.

According to the Triple MG boss, this time last year, he was in church with his pregnant wife but this time, he's going to church alone.

Meanwhile, Lilian Esoro has been spotted at various events over the week without the company of her husband. Just recently, she bagged the award for the Most Fashionable Actress of the Year at the Lagos Fashion Awards held in Lagos and her hubby wasn't present at the event.

Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin got married on November 1, 2015, in a high-profile celebrity wedding. They welcomed a baby boy, Jayden on July 18, 2016.