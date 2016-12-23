Home > Celebrities >

Headies 2016 :  Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro did not attend music awards together

Headies 2016 Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro did not attend music awards together

The duo were spotted at the just concluded Headies awards at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos seperately.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
3 things about the 'Lilian Esoro - Ubi Franklin' divorce that made me RME play

3 things about the 'Lilian Esoro - Ubi Franklin' divorce that made me RME

(36NG)

Pulse List 2016 5 talked about Nigerian celebrity couples of the year
Ubi Franklin Manager attends movie premiere without Lilian Esoro
Tekno Is singer the biggest winner of 2016 as new Sony deal gets signed?
Lilian Esoro "You only know yourself" says actress
Pulse List 2016 15 celebrity baby arrivals of the year
Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro "I want to slap you both silly" - Kemi Olunloyo to couple
Ubi Franklin Manager reflects gravely on his marriage
Headies 2016 Live updates from the Nigerian music awards ceremony
Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro 'I gave my all it wasn't enough' - artiste manager writes
Lilian Esoro Actress celebrates amidst divorce rumours

Celebrity couple, Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin continue to fuel rumours they have both gone their separate ways.

The duo were spotted at the just concluded Headies awards at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Lagos seperately.

Lilian Esoro & Ubi Franklin play

Lilian Esoro & Ubi Franklin

(Instagram)

 

Ubi was seen arriving with pals AY Makun and Kcee few minutes before the event started while Lilian Esoro came in later in a dazzling evening dress.

Unlike celebrity couple Gbenro and Osas Ajibade who presented an award at the Headies together, Lilian and Ubi had to do theirs seprately.

play

 

One could tell Ubi wasn't really happy after his estranged wife left the stage. Infact! The both of them were spotted leaving the venue in separate cars.

This comes after Franklin took to Instagram sharing a very sober message reflecting on his marriage.

Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro and baby play

Ubi Franklin, Lilian Esoro and baby

(Instagram)

 

According to the Triple MG boss, this time last year, he was in church with his pregnant wife but this time, he's going to church alone.

Meanwhile, Lilian Esoro has been spotted at various events over the week without the company of her husband. Just recently, she bagged the award for the Most Fashionable Actress of the Year at the Lagos Fashion Awards held in Lagos and her hubby wasn't present at the event.

Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin got married on November 1, 2015, in a high-profile celebrity wedding. They welcomed a baby boy, Jayden on July 18, 2016.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Photo Of The Day This beautiful picture of Genevieve Nnaji, Ramsey Nouahbullet
2 Seyi Law Find out the craziest thing comedian has done for lovebullet
3 Yinka Ayefele Gospel singer revisits car accident that left him crippledbullet

Celebs

Falz and Adesua Etomi at the Headies Awards 2016
Headies 2016 5 types of celebrities at music awards
Wizkid at the Headies
Headies 2016 Wizkid 'snubs' Eva Alordiah's fiancé [VIDEO]
Olajumoke Orisaguna, in an interview with Pulse TV
Olajumoke Orisaguna Model recalls in tears journey to fame in exclusive Pulse TV interview
Skales
Skales Music star reportedly embroiled in baby mama drama