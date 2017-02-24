Tonto Dikeh Actress accuses husband of domestic violence

The Nollywood actress claims she suffered domestic and verbal abuse from her estranged husband.

  • Published:
play

Pulse Nigeria Poll Should Tonto Dikeh spill her marital secrets on social media?
Tonto Dikeh Actress spills more dirt on husband
Pulse Opinion Tonto Dikeh is happy without her husband, let her be!
Pulse List 8 true facts about Tonto Dikeh's failed marriage
Tonto Dikeh Actress is crushing on herself amidst marital drama
Tonto Dikeh 'Go back to your husband' - comedian Gandoki
Tonto Dikeh Actress' husband says he wants 'exclusive' access to son
Tonto Dikeh "I don't know Bobrisky" actress' husband denies gay reports
Pulse Nigeria Poll Readers say Tonto Dikeh and Churchill should share custody of their son
Tonto Dikeh 'The stories about me cheating was sponsored' - Churchill

Tonto Dikeh is still spilling the tea on her failed marriage to Oladunni Churchill.

The Nollywood actress claims she suffered domestic and verbal abuse from her estranged husband.

play Tonto Dikeh spills more dirt (The Comment Section)

ALSO READ: Tonto Dikeh is happy without her husband, let her be!

She said, "It's very simple having a husband who cheats on a roll and uses you for a punching bag and suffering gross verbal abuse.

Sun up to sun down in my home. I look pretty because I'm serving a living God who never sleeps."

This comes after Tonto disclosed her union to Oladunni Churchill was all a sham full of lies, deceit and above all cheating.

Tonto Dikeh and son play

Tonto Dikeh and son

(Instagram)

 

According to her,  she contacted sexually transmitted diseases several times in the past and decided to walk away after it became too much.

ALSO READ: 8 true facts about Tonto Dikeh's failed marriage

It doesn't end there, she goes on to say all the cars and jewellery she flashes on social media weren't bought for her by Mr X.

She wrote, "I posted stuffs my ex-husband bought for me doesn't make it true. I used my platform to lie, to make him the man he is today."

Nobody knows how many STDs I have treated or pain I know in marriage. If laughter is all they have then the karma that bites me awaits them all."

Fan's open letter to Tonto Dikeh. play

Fan's open letter to Tonto Dikeh.

(Bella Naija)

 

All these comes after fans and friends have admonished the mum of one to go back to her husband.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Photo Of The Day Tiwa Savage meets Emeli Sandebullet
2 Wizkid, Justin Skye Music star's rumoured flame wasn't subbing him...bullet
3 Pulse Opinion Tonto Dikeh is happy without her husband, let her be!bullet

Celebs

Tonto Dikeh
Pulse Nigeria Poll Should Tonto Dikeh spill her marital secrets on social media?
Oprah Winfrey
Oprah Winfrey "I don't regret not having children" - media mogul
Ebube Nwagbo
Celebrity Birthday Ebube Nwagbo is a year older today
Tonto Dikeh
Tonto Dikeh Actress spills more dirt on husband