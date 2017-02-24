Tonto Dikeh Actress accuses husband of domestic violence

Tonto Dikeh is still spilling the tea on her failed marriage to Oladunni Churchill.

The Nollywood actress claims she suffered domestic and verbal abuse from her estranged husband.

She said, "It's very simple having a husband who cheats on a roll and uses you for a punching bag and suffering gross verbal abuse.

Sun up to sun down in my home. I look pretty because I'm serving a living God who never sleeps."

This comes after Tonto disclosed her union to Oladunni Churchill was all a sham full of lies, deceit and above all cheating.

According to her, she contacted sexually transmitted diseases several times in the past and decided to walk away after it became too much.

It doesn't end there, she goes on to say all the cars and jewellery she flashes on social media weren't bought for her by Mr X.

She wrote, "I posted stuffs my ex-husband bought for me doesn't make it true. I used my platform to lie, to make him the man he is today."

Nobody knows how many STDs I have treated or pain I know in marriage. If laughter is all they have then the karma that bites me awaits them all."

All these comes after fans and friends have admonished the mum of one to go back to her husband.