Jlo, Drake Couple reportedly smitten with each other

According to sources close to Jlo and Drake, the pair are equally smitten with each other.

  • Published:
(Instagram)

Drake and Jennifer Lopez are hardly done throwing the Internet for a tail spin with their supposed romance.

Us Weekly reports that according to sources close to the pair, Jlo and Drake are very much onto each other.

A source told the publication that, the 'Hotline Bling' rapper and Lopez "are the real deal."

play

 

After the pair connected on December 11, 2017, at the backstage of her 'All I Have' Las Vegas residency, they have been spending a lot of time in each others company.

A source close to Lopez says, “they’ve gotten very close fast,” adding that the mother of 8-year-old twins, Max and Emme whom she shares with ex-husband, Marc Anthony, “gets really excited to see him.”

The source adds, “He’s not only a sexy guy, but it’s great for her image to be dating the hottest rapper in the game.”

Drake is definitely on top of his game when it comes to wooing Lopez, throwing her a winter wonderland-themed prom complete with all the works on December 29, after he learnt that Jlo had never attended prom at her all-girls Catholic high school.

 

Of course, they made the perfect prom King and Queen, dancing together and even sharing a kiss.

The source said, “He wanted her to have that experience.” Drakes childhood friend adds, “She was his childhood crush!”

According to the sources, Drake spends time with Lopez at her 8-acre Bel-Air estate in Los Angeles, leaving her just as smitten as he is.

“They listen to music and talk a lot,” says a Lopez source. “They’re both single, attractive and have a lot in common, so it’s natural. They really like each other.”

(Women's Health/Getty Images)

 

After a photo of the pair cuddling turned up on social media, they have been the theme of arguments as to the reality of the romance between them.

Lopez called off her romance with her on-off boyfriend of five years, Casper Smart, in August, while Drake and Rihanna were dating on and off for seven years, but split again in October.

We can only watch and wait, knowing Drake's history with the ladies.

(pulse.ng)

