Jennifer Lopez, Drake Stars continue to fuel romance rumours

J Lo was seen rocking Drake's chain as they hit Las Vegas together.

Seems like music stars Jennifer Lopez and Drake are officially an item. The duo have been dropping hints of a relationship since late last year.

Now J Lo was seen rocking Drake's chain as they hit Las Vegas together.

play Jennifer Lopez spotted wearing Drake's necklace (Instagram)

The 47-year-old actress and 30-year-old rapper were also spotted gambling at the MGM Grand casino in Las Vegas on Sunday, January 1, 2016, after she supported him at his New Year Eve gig.

Their pair started fuelling rumours on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, when they posted a pretty intimate photo of them all snuggled up on a couch, looking like a pair of lovebirds.

play Jennifer Lopez, Drake hanging out in Las Vegas (Instagram)

The photo shows Drake's arms wrapped tightly around her while Lopez lies on his lap with her eyes closed.

Meanwhile, the two sparked rumours of a romance earlier this month when he attended two of her Las Vegas "All I Have" shows, and also invited her to a private dinner party at West Hollywood’s Delilah’s on Monday, December 19, 2016.

Although they’ve made no official confirmation,  but their latest Instagram photo tells a lot is going on between this two.

