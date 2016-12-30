Home > Celebrities >

Jennifer Lopez, Drake :  Watch new flame kiss on the dance floor

Jennifer Lopez, Drake Watch new flame kiss on the dance floor

The duo were present at a winter wonderland prom last night and they appeared super cozy with each other.

  • Published:
J Lo and Drake fuel romance rumours play

J Lo and Drake fuel romance rumours

(Instagram)

Jennifer Lopez, Drake Music stars fuel romance rumours
Fabulous 3 extravagant weddings that dazed the Internet in 2016
Jennifer Lopez, Drake, Rihanna There might be a love triangle between music stars
Anita Joseph Actress talks about short lived marriages
Ubi Franklin Manager gets rid of wedding ring
Davido Epic moment Dele Momodu walks out as singer performs
#SoundcityMVP2016 5 types of celebrities at mindblowing event
Serena Williams Star announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Jim Iyke Actor pens heartfelt letter to Uche Jombo
Toke Makinwa Tiwa Savage, Gbemi Olateru, others attend OAP's pyjama party [PHOTOS]

A video of Drake and Jennifer Lopez kissing and grinding on December 29, 2016, has emerged.

The duo were present at a winter wonderland prom last night and they appeared super cozy with each other.

 

Jennifer can be seen leaning in for a kiss as she dances with the 'Hotline Bling' star.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, they fuelled romance rumours after posting a pretty intimate photo of them all snuggled up on a couch, looking like a pair of lovebirds.

The photo shows Drake's arms wrapped tightly around her while Lopez lies on his lap with her eyes closed.

Recall that JLo and Drake sparked rumours of a romance earlier this month when he attended two of her Las Vegas "All I Have" shows, and also invited her to a private dinner party at West Hollywood’s Delilah’s on Monday, December 19, 2016.

Although they’ve made no official confirmation,  but their latest Instagram photo tells a lot is going on between this two.

They certainly look more than a little friendly.

Meanwhile, Drake’s ex, Rihanna has stopped following Lopez on Instagram over the holiday weekend.

Lopez called off her romance with her on-off boyfriend of five years, Casper Smart, in August.

Drake and Rihanna were dating on and off for seven years, but split again in October.

Author

Omotolani Odumade

Omotolani Odumade is an Associate at Pulse A fun loving creative writer with a weakness for chocolate chip cookies, cuddles and Ice-cream. Reach me via e-mail: Tolani.odumade@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Davido Epic moment Dele Momodu walks out as singer performsbullet
2 DJ Cuppy DJ finally opens up on relationship with Victor Anichebebullet
3 Jennifer Lopez, Drake Music stars fuel romance rumoursbullet

Celebs

Burna Boy
Burna Boy "Never compare me to anyone" singer says
Yvonne Orji shares this photo with her family
Yvonne Orji Nigerian-American actress on vacation in Nigeria
Serena Williams engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Serena Williams Star announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian
Guests at Toke Makinwa's pyjama party
Toke Makinwa Tiwa Savage, Gbemi Olateru, others attend OAP's pyjama party [PHOTOS]