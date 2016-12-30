Jennifer Lopez, Drake :  Watch new flame kiss on the dance floor

The duo were present at a winter wonderland prom last night and they appeared super cozy with each other.
Jennifer can be seen leaning in for a kiss as she dances with the 'Hotline Bling' star.
Meanwhile, on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, they fuelled romance rumours after posting a pretty intimate photo of them all snuggled up on a couch, looking like a pair of lovebirds.
The photo shows Drake's arms wrapped tightly around her while Lopez lies on his lap with her eyes closed.
Recall that JLo and Drake sparked rumours of a romance earlier this month when he attended two of her Las Vegas "All I Have" shows, and also invited her to a private dinner party at West Hollywood’s Delilah’s on Monday, December 19, 2016.
Although they’ve made no official confirmation, but their latest Instagram photo tells a lot is going on between this two.
They certainly look more than a little friendly.
Meanwhile, Drake’s ex, Rihanna has stopped following Lopez on Instagram over the holiday weekend.
Lopez called off her romance with her on-off boyfriend of five years, Casper Smart, in August.
Drake and Rihanna were dating on and off for seven years, but split again in October.