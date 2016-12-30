Jennifer Lopez, Drake :  Watch new flame kiss on the dance floor

A video of Drake and Jennifer Lopez kissing and grinding on December 29, 2016, has emerged.

The duo were present at a winter wonderland prom last night and they appeared super cozy with each other.

Video of Drake and J Lo kissing and grinding, last night, at the Winter Wonderland Prom

Jennifer can be seen leaning in for a kiss as she dances with the 'Hotline Bling' star.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, December 27, 2016, they fuelled romance rumours after posting a pretty intimate photo of them all snuggled up on a couch, looking like a pair of lovebirds.

The photo shows Drake's arms wrapped tightly around her while Lopez lies on his lap with her eyes closed.

Recall that JLo and Drake sparked rumours of a romance earlier this month when he attended two of her Las Vegas "All I Have" shows, and also invited her to a private dinner party at West Hollywood’s Delilah’s on Monday, December 19, 2016.

Although they’ve made no official confirmation, but their latest Instagram photo tells a lot is going on between this two.

They certainly look more than a little friendly.

Meanwhile, Drake’s ex, Rihanna has stopped following Lopez on Instagram over the holiday weekend.

Lopez called off her romance with her on-off boyfriend of five years, Casper Smart, in August.

Drake and Rihanna were dating on and off for seven years, but split again in October.