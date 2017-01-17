Jammeh Nigeria reportedly 'deploys warship' to The Gambia

The report further claimed a military source hinted that the NNS Unity is currently sailing off the coast of Ghana after leaving from the commercial capital of Lagos. 

  • Published:
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh has been in power since 1994 play

Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh has been in power since 1994

(AFP/File)

Yahya Jammeh Support for Gambia’s President crumbling as sixth minister resigns
In Gambia Four Ministers resign from Jammeh’s government
Adama Barrow Gambia's President-elect's son killed by dog
In Gambia Top judge pulls out of inauguration challenge
Yahya Jammeh West African leaders set four-day deadline to resolve Gambia crisis

NNS Unity, the Nigeria's newest warship is reportedly sailing towards President Yahya Jammeh governed The Gambia.

In a new report by BBC, the NNS Unity, is sailing towards The Gambia ahead of a possible military intervention over Jammeh's refusal to handover to President-elect, Adama Barrow

The report further claimed a military source hinted that the NNS Unity is currently sailing off the coast of Ghana after leaving from the commercial capital of Lagos. 

In the same vein, Senegal is reportedly preparing ground troops ahead of Thursday’s deadline should Jammeh refuse to stepdown and handover to Barrow.

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has been leading mediation efforts to persuade Jammeh to hand power to Barrow, who defeated him at the December 1, 2016 election.

ALSO READ: Nigerian Army ready to remove Gambian President by force – Report

On Monday, January 16, 2017, four ministers and heads of top government agencies in the Gambia resigned from Jammeh's cabinet.

However, the Nigerian Military headquarters had denied plans of launching an attack or preparing the army to intervene should Jammeh refuse to stepdown

Image
  • Scene of a Bomb Blast on Monday (16/1/17) where a professor and four other persons were killed when a seven-year-old male suicide bomber detonated his explosive at the senior staff quarters of the University of Maiduguri in Borno. 15 persons who sustained various degrees of injuries have been rushed to the hospital.   
  • From Left: Chairman of the Nigeria Bar Association, Ikeja Branch; Mr Adesina Ogunlana; Veteran Activist and Life Bencher, Mr Tunji Gomez; wife of late Chief Gani Fawehinmi, Mrs Ganiyat Fawehinmi; and famous Nigerian Human rights lawyer, Mr Femi Falana (SAN). at the 13th Gani Fawehinmi Annual Lecture/Symposium. in Lagos on Sunday   
  • A player of the 3SC FC (Blue) vies with his Lobi Star opponent at the opening of Nigeria Professional League in Ibadan on Sunday    
  • A player of the 3SC FC (Blue) vies with his Lobi Star players at the opening of Nigeria Professional League in Ibadan on Sunday    
  • From left: Former President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Mr Ibifiri Bob-Manuel; Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers; President of Port Harcourt Polo Club, Mr Ibiwari Pepple; and Acting Managing Director of Rivers State Signage and Advertising Agency, Mr Chukwudi Dimkpa, during the finals of the Port Harcourt Polo Tournament on Sunday   
  • Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers (M) with Abuja Rubicon, winners of the Port Harcourt Polo Tournament on Sunday   
  • Rivers State Gov, Nyesom Wike laying a wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt on Sunday    
  • Rivers State Gov, Nyesom Wike releases the pigeons, during the 2017 Armed Forces and Remembrance Day Celebration in Port Harcourt   
  • Plateau State Governor, Mr Simon Lalong laying wreath during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day ceremony in Jos on Sunday   
  • From left: Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Plateau State Command, Mr Solomon Olasupo, Commander, Operation Safe Haven, Maj.-Gen. Rogers Nicholas, and Commissioner of Police, Plateau State Command, Mr Peter Ogunyanwo during the 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day and wreath laying ceremony in Jos on Sunday   
  • Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, laying a wreath during 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Enugu on Sunday   
  • From left: Enugu State Governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, 82 Division Nigerian Army Garrison Commander, Brig. Gen. Taiwo Akinjobi and Commander Nigerian Air Force Base Enugu, Mr Paul Masiyer during 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Enugu on Sunday    
  • Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna , laying wreaths to mark 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Kaduna   
  • Form left: Oyo State Chairman, Nigerian Legion. Mr Michael Olagunju, Oyo Commissioner of Police, Mr Samuel Adegbuyi, GOC 2 Div., Nigerian Army, Maj-Gen. Martins Abraham, Oyo State Deputy Governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo and Commander, Air Force Detachment, Ibadan, Air Commodore Emmanuel Akinbayo at 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • Oyo State Deputy Governor, Chief Moses Adeyemo, releasing symbolic ceremonial peace balloons at 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration in Ibadan on Sunday   
  • From left: Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, Commander, 9 Brigade, Brig. Gen .Sani Mohammed, and Commander, the Nigerian Navy Ship Beacroft, Commodore Maurice Eno, at laying of wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day by ,Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Akinwunmi Ambode, laying wreath during the laying of wreath to commemorate 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Lagos on Sunday   
  • Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna , inspecting guard of hounour to mark 2017 Armed Forces Remembrance Day in Kaduna on Sunday   
  • From left: United Nations World Habitate Queens: representing Eastern Region, Queen Ngwu Ijeoma; representing Southern Region, Queen Ugbofi Ethel, the 2016 Head Queen, Queen Chikezie Stella; and representing Western Region, Queen Echedom Esther, at the 2017 Mike Omotosho Annual Lecture, in Abuja   

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Donald Trump Outgoing CIA chief warns US President-elect to watch his wordsbullet
2 Donald Trump President-elect's busy Day 1: Scrap Obama orders, deport...bullet
3 Adama Barrow Gambia's President-elect's son killed by dogbullet

World

Gambian president-elect Adama Barrow is due to take power on January 19 when President Yahya Jammeh's mandate runs out
Adama Barrow 3 reasons Gambian President-elect may not forgive Jammeh
Xi Jinping speaking in Davos, Switzerland.
Xi Jinping Chinese leader pushes back against Trump on free trade
Gambia's President Yahya Jammeh has been in power since 1994
Yahya Jammeh Support for Gambia’s President crumbling as sixth minister resigns
British Prime Minister Theresa May waves as she arrives back at 10 Downing Street in London on January 17, 2017, after delivering a Brexit speech
Theresa May Main points from PM's keynote Brexit speech