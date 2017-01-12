Yahya Jammeh Nigerian army denies planning attack on The Gambia

The purported planned attack on The Gambia by the Nigerian Army should President Yahya Jammeh fail to leave office has been denied by the Force Headquarters.

In a statement released by Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman, the Nigerian army is neither planning an attack on The Gambia or any other country.

"The Nigerian army wishes t dissociate itself from false information of a planned attack on any country that exists only in the figment of the imagination of the medium. There was no time or place Nigerian army disclosed such information to the medium. If there is any, we challenge them to name the officer or soldier that gave the information and when," the statement reads.

Speaking further, Usman said: "For the avoidance of doubt, the Nigerian army is not planning any attack on any country.

"The publication apart from being false in its entirety, it is unethical and capable of endangering the ives of Nigerians in diaspora

"The medium is please requested to always clarify such matters affecting national securityand diplomatic issues that may endanger the security and lives of Nigerians abroad to avoid such misleading and embarrassing publication," the statement read in full.

Earlier on Thursday, January 12, 2017, it was widely reported that the Nigerian army has been directed to attack The Gambia should President Jammeh fail to leave office.