Yahya Jammeh Nigerian Army ready to remove Gambian President by force – Report

The Nigerian Army is ready to forcefully remove Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh from office if he refuses to step down on January 19 , reports say.

According to Premium Times, the army has raised a battalion which will be deployed to Gambia if Jammeh insists on remaining in power as he has vowed.

The battalion has reportedly been named “ECOMOG NIBATT 1” and is made up of soldiers from the Army’s 19th Battalion in Okitipupa, Ondo State.

Our sources said Army Headquarters has also instructed the Army directorates of

“This is an emergency operation, but we are ready. The Nigerian Army is a strong, professional fighting force battle ready at anytime. We are so well structured that we can deploy at the touch of a button,” an officer told Premium Times.

“We did it in Liberia, Sierra Leone and elsewhere. And Jammeh should know that we are not a joking force. Once we get the all clear from ECOWAS, the AU and the UN to move in, we can pick him up,” he added.

Jammeh lost the December 1, 2016 presidential election to opponent, Adama Barrow and initially conceded, but later changed his mind.

He has also vowed not to hand over to Barrow at the expiration of his tenure on January 19.

President Muhammadu Buhari will, on Friday, January 14, lead a delegation to Gambia to convince Jammeh to leave office peacefully.