Pulse Weddings From the office to the altar: Tunde, Funmi's love story is written in the stars

Funmi and Tunde are only few more days away from their dream wedding ceremony and we are totally excited for them!

They lovers' paths first crossed in 2010, and seven years from that moment till date, it has been one step after another as they waltz deeper into love and now hope to spend the rest of their lives together.

Tunde will take Funmi down the aisle come January 21, 2017, and as the ceremony gets ever closer, Funmi gives us pleasant smiles as she shares with us their love story and classy pre-wedding photos.

With a bright smile on her face, Funmi says "Tunde and I met in August 2010 during my first internship at Television Continental.

"The first day I saw him, I noticed his looks and all but he was too engrossed with his work 'forming Mr. busy.'

"Weeks went by where I'll only pass through his office just to shadow him without saying 'hi'...that's what girls do though.

"Finally, he saw me on this fateful day after a friend of mine had introduced me to him as her boss. That introduction got us talking afterwards.

"That was how we grew from 'hi' friends to 'best friends'

"During my second internship, I found myself there after searching everywhere for a place I could have my 3 months course and not getting a positive response, I opted to go back to TVC.

"I guess we were just destined to know each other better. And of course, this got us closer than before.

""Fast forward to June 2016 when Tunde had a great plan with my two friends on how best he could surprise me with his proposal.

"And when he did, it was so beautiful I surely said a big yes!"

With love from Pulse Weddings, Happy anniversary to Funmi and Tunde!