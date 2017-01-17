Omo Baba Comedian's wedding was a ceremony of remarkable beauty [Gallery]

Official photos from when Omo Baba and Toyosi wedded in Ibadan, December 2016.

Omobaba married Omotoyosi, his girlfriend of six years in a splendid ceremony which took place in Ibadan on December 27, 2016.

As these newly-released official pictures show, the ceremony was filled with joy and true beauty; from the bride's flawlessly-beat face and lovely white dress to the groom's crisp well-cut tuxedo and easy smiles.

Omo Baba and Toyosi's beautiful wedding in December 2016 was a joyous event play Omobaba throws his head back in laughter at a joke during his wedding in Ibadan, December 2016 (Gudugudu Photography)
Omo Baba and Toyosi's beautiful wedding in December 2016 was a joyous event play Just look at that bride! Omo Baba's Dec. 2016 wedding was indeed a ceremony of remarkable beauty. (Gudugudu Photography )

 

The couple's first dance was also a memorable one as Omobaba totally unleashed his dance skills on the dancefloor when he and his bride share the moment with their family and friends.

ALSO READ: Comedian Omo Baba marries sweetheart of 6 years

Celebrity friends of the couple at the ceremony includes Lepacious Bose, Toyin Aimakhu, Gbenga Adeyinka, Sound Sultan and Comedian Owen-Gee.

Omo Baba and Toyosi's beautiful wedding in December 2016 was a joyous event play The couple pose for a picture in their traditional attires worn during the traditional wedding ceremony which preceded their wedding, Dec. 27 2016 (Gudugudu Photography)
Omo Baba and Toyosi's beautiful wedding in December 2016 was a joyous event play Omo Baba's Dec. 2016 wedding was a ceremony of remarkable beauty (Gudugudu Photography )

The beautiful photos from the ceremony were shot by Gudugudu Photography.

