Omo Baba Comedian's wedding was a ceremony of remarkable beauty [Gallery]

Omobaba married Omotoyosi, his girlfriend of six years in a splendid ceremony which took place in Ibadan on December 27, 2016.

As these newly-released official pictures show, the ceremony was filled with joy and true beauty; from the bride's flawlessly-beat face and lovely white dress to the groom's crisp well-cut tuxedo and easy smiles.

The couple's first dance was also a memorable one as Omobaba totally unleashed his dance skills on the dancefloor when he and his bride share the moment with their family and friends.

Celebrity friends of the couple at the ceremony includes Lepacious Bose, Toyin Aimakhu, Gbenga Adeyinka, Sound Sultan and Comedian Owen-Gee.

The beautiful photos from the ceremony were shot by Gudugudu Photography.