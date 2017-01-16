Mohammed Indimi See Hadiza Sheriff's bridal gifts as she marries billionaire's son

A breakdown of the wedding gifts Hadiza Sheriff got when she married Mustafa Indimi on January 14, 2016.

  • Published:
(LIB)

Hadiza Sheriff and Mustafa Indimi had a lovely wedding ceremony in Maiduguri over the weekend.

The bride is  We know that the ceremony was attended by some prominent personalities in the north including the Borno state Governor, his deputy and many others.

New reports on Linda Ikeji's Blog now offer more amazing details about the ceremony.

play Pictures from Hadiza Sheriff's gift-presenting ceremony in Maiduguri (LIB)

According to the blog, Hadiza's wedding gifts were nothing short of spectacular, as the Indimi family presented the bride with customized Louis Vuitton boxes containing beautiful items from top world designers such as Chanel, more Louis Vuitton merchandise, and more.

ALSO READ: Mustafa Indimi's son marries Hadiza Sheriff in Maiduguri

The gifts presentation took place during the Kayan Zance ceremony which is the ceremony in Hausa tradition, where the groom's family provides a number of items to the bride. Depending on how wealthy the family is, the boxes if items could range from 1-50.

play Here is one of the bags gifted to the bride by the Indimi family (LIB)
(LIB/Instagram)

Although there is no confirmed number of boxes presented to Hadiza, one can be sure that the Indimi family must have pulled all the stops.

play The Indimi family presents Hadiza Sheriff with her bridal gifts at the Kayan zarce ceremony held as part of her wedding rites (LIB)

Hadiza the bride is the daughter of Hon. Muhammad Nur Sheriff, a member House of Representatives and niece of PDP factional leader, Ali Modu Sheriff, while Mustafa the groom is of course the son of Billionaire Mohammed Indimi.

Once again, happy married life to the couple!

