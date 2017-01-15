Mohammed Indimi Billionaire's son marries Hadiza Sheriff in Maiduguri

Mustafa Indimi and Hadiza Sheriff have tied the nuptial knot in a big ceremony held in Maiduguri, Borno State.

  • Published:
Mohammed Indimi's son, Mustafa, and Ali-Modu Sheriff's niece sealed their marriage yesterday, January 14, 2017, in front of family and friends.

The couple's huge ceremony was held at the Indimi Mosque in Maiduguri, and was witnessed by quite a large number of friends and well wishers, including Borno State Governor. Kashim Shettima, his Deputy, Hon Usman Durkwa, Senator Ali Ndume, former Zamfara State Governor, Alhaji Sani Yerima among several others.

Mohammed Indimi's son, Mustafa, marries Hadiza Sheriff in Maiduguri play Mustafa Indimi and Hadiza are now husband and wife, following their January 14, 2017 wedding (Snapchat/LIB)

 

Hadiza the bride is the daughter of Hon. Muhammad Nur Sheriff, a member House of Representatives and brother of PDP factional leader, Ali Modu Sheriff.

Mohammed Indimi's son, Mustafa, marries Hadiza Sheriff in Maiduguri play Hadiza Sheriff, looking elegant as she's being prepared for the ceremony (LIB/Instagram)

 

The groom on the other hand is the son of Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi, one of Nigeria's most prominent billionaires.

ALSO READ: 11 important things to know about planning a wedding

Prior to the ceremony held yesterday [Wedding Fatiha], there was a wushe wushe ceremony on Friday, January 13, 2017, also in celebration of the union between tge couple.

Mohammed Indimi's son, Mustafa, marries Hadiza Sheriff in Maiduguri play Mustafa Indimi and Hadiza Sheriff at their Wushe Wushe ceremony, a night before the Wedding Fatiha (LIB)

 

Wushe wushe is a remarkable Hausa wedding tradition which holds the night before the Wedding Fatiha and lasts all night in many instances.

Mohammed Indimi's son, Mustafa, marries Hadiza Sheriff in Maiduguri play Here is the bride among her friends at the Wushe Wushe ceremony, January 13, 2016 (LIB)

 

Only few weeks ago, on December 16, 2016, the groom's brother, Ahmed, married President Buhari's daughter, Zahra, in one of the year's most anticipated wedding ceremonies.

It's Mustafa and Hadiza's turn now, and from Pulse Weddings, we say a hearty congratulation and wish them the best of matrimony.

Author

Ayoola Adetayo

Ayoola Adetayo is an associate at Pulse. He's mindlessly addicted to fried plantains, steadfastly supports Manchester United, and everything musical that proceeds out of Asa’s mouth.

