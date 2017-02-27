Traffic Management 'Stop causing holdups', Officer tells commercial drivers

The Divisional Commander of the Ota division of Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Adekunle Ajibade, has issued a warning to commercial drivers.

According to The Nation, the TRACE commander has advised drivers to stop causing holdups, especially at the Tollgate/Sango, Ogun State axis of the Lagos/Abeokuta Expressway, by picking and dropping off passengers.

Ajibade had a similar advice for traders and hawkers, whom he begged to ensure the free flow of traffic by staying off the roads.

“Obey traffic rules for your safety,” he added.

While addressing reporters in his office, the divisional commander announced that drivers, that are caught disobeying traffic laws will be prosecuted.

He also said that the Corps would reduce the possibilities of accidents by increasing its partnership with the police, military and other paramilitary groups.