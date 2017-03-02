CAF Elections Hayatou’s main challenger, Ahmad visits Nigeria, meets with NFF, sports minister

Ahmad met with the LMC, Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung and Senate President, Saraki during his visit.

  • Published:
Solomon Dalung and Ahmad Ahmad play Ahmad Ahmad is currently in Nigeria and met with Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung. (NFF)

Issa Hayatou Uproar in Nigeria over federation boss' CAF pick
CAF Presidency to be limited to 12 years
Amaju Pinnick NFF president confirms he’s not voting for Hayatou
Amaju Pinnick NFF president wants Hayatou out of CAF
Issa Hayatou CAF boss facing challenge as he seeks another term
Zuma South African president not backing Hayatou - minister
FIFA World Cup 2026 African nations want 10 slots at the 48-team World Cup
Infantino FIFA head to meet African football bosses
NFF Body to meet sports minister, Dalung
CAF Elections Sports minister endorses NFF’s Pinnick backing of Ahmad

Head of the Madagascar FA, Ahmad Ahmad is currently in Nigeria where he met with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Sports Minister Solomon Dalung.

Ahmad is on his campaign trail ahead of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) elections on Thursday, March 16 where he is challenging current president Issa Hayatou.

Ahmad who already has the backing of the NFF was received by the Vice-President of the federation Shehu Dikko and the General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi when he arrived in Nigeria on Thursday, March 2.

Ahmad Ahmad and LMC play Ahmad Ahmad met with the LMC to discuss his plans for local football in Africa (NFF)

 

He first met officials of the League Management Company (LMC) where he discussed his plans for local football in Africa.

 

He met with Sports Minister, Dalung before a closed-door meeting with Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Ahead of the election, Ahmed said his bid to become CAF boss is not a personal battle against Hayatou but to bring change to African football.

Ahmad Ahmad and Bukola Saraki play Ahmad Ahmad also had a closed-door meeting with Bukola Saraki (NFF)

 

I'm preparing for the CAF election like any other election. We want change in the Confederation,” he said in an interview with Brila FM.

We need a reform in the finance programme of CAF. We want ex-footballers to join the body.

“I'm not going after Issa Hayatou or replacing him, the goal is to change the system.”

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

