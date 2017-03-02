Head of the Madagascar FA, Ahmad Ahmad is currently in Nigeria where he met with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Sports Minister Solomon Dalung.

Ahmad is on his campaign trail ahead of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) elections on Thursday, March 16 where he is challenging current president Issa Hayatou.

Ahmad who already has the backing of the NFF was received by the Vice-President of the federation Shehu Dikko and the General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi when he arrived in Nigeria on Thursday, March 2.

He first met officials of the League Management Company (LMC) where he discussed his plans for local football in Africa.

He met with Sports Minister, Dalung before a closed-door meeting with Nigerian Senate President Bukola Saraki.

Ahead of the election, Ahmed said his bid to become CAF boss is not a personal battle against Hayatou but to bring change to African football.

“I'm preparing for the CAF election like any other election. We want change in the Confederation,” he said in an interview with Brila FM.

“We need a reform in the finance programme of CAF. We want ex-footballers to join the body.

“I'm not going after Issa Hayatou or replacing him, the goal is to change the system.”