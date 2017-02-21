President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Amaju Pinnick has confirmed that he will not be voting for Issa Hayatou as president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Hayatou who has been president of CAF since 1988 is seeking reelection into what will be his eighth term as CAF president in when the election holds on Thursday, March 16 in Ethiopia.

His challenger Ahmad Ahmad, who is also head of Madagascar’s FA has revealed that NFF boss Pinnick is backing him for election and the Nigerian football chief confirmed it on Tuesday, February 21.

According to BBC Sport, Pinnick believes the election in March is a defining moment for African football.

The Delta State born football executive also praised Ahmad’s courage in challenging Hayatou and believes CAF need a ‘new generation’.

Ahmad in a recent interview revealed that he has the backing of NFF boss ahead of the elections.

“NFF president President Amaju Pinnick is a close ally and he supports my bid to head CAF,” Ahmad said in an interview with Brillia 88.9 FM.

“I'm preparing for the CAF election like any other election. We want change in the Confederation,” he added.

Ahead of the CAF elections, Pinnick is also vying for a seat in CAF Football Executive Committee board to displace the incumbent and long standing member Anjorin Moucharafou who is also the head of Benin Republic Football Federation.