Brown Ideye Striker out of Olympiacos squad amidst China move report

Ideye is reportedly set to make a move to China to sign for Tianjin Teda before their transfer window ends at the end of February.

Brown Ideye has been left out of Olympiacos Europa League squad amidst report of a move to a Chinese club

Nigerian striker Brown Ideye has been left out of Olympiacos squad for their Europa League clash with Osmalunspor amidst reports that he is joining Chinese side Tianjin Teda.

Ideye is reportedly set to make a move to China to sign for Tianjin Teda before their transfer window ends at the end of February.

  Tianjin Teda is reportedly set to sign a two-and-a half- year contract with Tianjin Teda

 

Further fueling the rumour, the striker was not including in Olympiacos’ squad for their Europa League second leg round of 32 clash with Turkey's Osmalunspor.

Ideye is reportedly set to put pen to paper to a two-and-a-half- year contract for a transfer fee of €12 million with Tianjin.

If he eventually signs for the Chinese Super League side, he will be joining his Super Eagles teammate and captain John Mikel Obi.

John Mikel Obi is now the captain of Tianjin Teda

 

Mikel Obi joined Teda in January from Chelsea and has been named the captain of the team.

He would also be the third Super Eagles player to move to the Chinese Super League in China’s January - February transfer window.

Odion Ighalo in January left Premier League club Watford for Changchun Yatai.

