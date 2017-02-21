Brown Ideye Super Eagles striker to join Mikel in China

Not much is known about his reported move but Ideye is expected to sign for Teda before the end of February.

Brown Ideye is on his way to joined Mikel Obi at Chinese club, Tianjin Teda.

Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye is set to join his compatriot John Mikel Obi in Chinese club Tianjin Teda.

Ideye, according to ESPN is on the verge of leaving Greek champions Olympiacos to sign for Tianjin Teda.

Tianjin Teda who finished 11th in the Chinese Super League last season are looking to sign more players before the close of the transfer window.

John Mikel Obi play Mikel joined Tianjin Teda form Chelsea in January (Twitter/Tianjin TEDA)

 

The Chinese side  signed Super Eagles captain Mikel Obi in January from Chelsea and are looking to get his national teammate Ideye.

Brown last season scored 13 goals to help Olympiacos win the league title in Greece and has so scored 15 goals in all competition this season.

Not much is known about his reported move but Ideye is expected to sign for Teda before the end of February.

Brown Ideye play Brown Ideye scored 13 goals last season to help Olympiacos win the league title in Greece (Twitter/Olympiacos FC)

 

The 28-year-old has played for the likes of Bayelsa United, Sochaux, Dynamo Kyiv and West Brom.

He would be the third Super Eagles player to move to the Chinese Super League in China’s January to February transfer window.

Odion Ighalo in January left Premier League club Watford for Changchun Yatai.

