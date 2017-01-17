John Mikel Obi Midfielder is now captain of new club, Tianjin TEDA

Mikel Obi has been appointed captain of his new club, Tianjin TEDA after joining from Chelsea.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
John Mikel Obi play John Mikel Obi is now the captain of Tianjin TEDA (Twitter/Tianjin TEDA)

John Mikel Obi Chelsea midfielder rejects N82M per week offer from China for Marseille
FIFA Best Player Of The Year Check out who Super Eagles captain, coach voted for
John Mikel Obi Midfielder finally admits he’s leaving Chelsea
John Obi Mikel Nigerian midfielder leaves Chelsea for China
John Mikel Obi John Terry calls midfielder a Chelsea legend and he’s right
John Mikel Obi Chelsea pay off midfielder with N1B
John Mikel Obi Midfielder reveals memorable Chelsea moments in farewell letter
John Mikel Obi Midfielder makes losing debut for Tianjin TEDA
John Mikel Obi Midfielder insists China move not money motivated, but we don't believe him

Nigerian midfielder John Mikel Obi is now the captain of his new side Tianjin TEDA.

Mikel Obi signed for the Chinese Super League side, Tianjin TEDA from Chelsea, making his debut in their pre-season 2-1 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach in a friendly game played on Wednesday, January 11.

In his second game for the side, the 29-year-old midfielder also opened his goal account for Tianjin TEDA in another friendly game.

John Mikel Obi play Mikel has opened his goal account for Tianjin TEDA (Twitter/Tianjin TEDA)

 

He, however, could not prevent his team from losing, 6-2 loss to Bundesliga II side, St. Pauli FC.

Mikel scored in the 36th minute when the German side were three goals up, heading a well-delivered free kick to make the score 3-1.

Tianjin TEDA is led by Jaime Pacheco and Mikel has been impressed with the level of the coaching the former Porto midfielder has provided.

Jaime Pacheco play Mikel has been impressed with level of coaching from Jaime Pacheco (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)

 

I do not think there’s a lot of difference in the level of coaches now," Mikel told Chinese outlet NetEase Sports.

"I think [Jaime] Pacheco is a high-level coach and he was a very good player.

“Training is done very well, with a very high level.

Mikel joined Tianjin Teda on a two-year deal until December 2019.

Author

Steve Dede

Steve Dede is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A media aficionado, Steve is very passionate about journalism. He loves writing, music and football.

Top 3

1 Cristiano Ronaldo 10 of the hottest ladies Real Madrid star hooked up withbullet
2 Zlatan Ibrahmovic Outside pressure child's play for Swedish starbullet
3 AFCON Mane propels Senegal to winning start at Cup of Nationsbullet

Football

Sevilla's forward Stevan Jovetic (R) celebrates with Sevilla's forward Wissam Ben Yedder after scoring the 2-1 victory goal during the Spanish league football match Sevilla FC vs Real Madrid CF on January 15, 2017
La Liga Five things we learned from league
Gabon's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring a goal during their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Group A match against Guinea-Bissau, at the Stade de l'Amitie Sino-Gabonaise in Libreville, on January 14, 2017
AFCON 2017 Gabon vows to beat Burkina Faso on Wednesday
AC Milan's midfielder Andrea Bertolacci celebrates after scoring on January 16, 2017
Serie A AC Milan stay in chase for Europe with Torino draw
Fiorentina's Italian forward Federico Chiesa (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match between Fiorentina and Juventus at Artemio Franchi Stadium in Florence on January 15, 2017
Juventus Five things we learned from Serie A