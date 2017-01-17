Mikel Obi has been appointed captain of his new club, Tianjin TEDA after joining from Chelsea.
Mikel Obi signed for the Chinese Super League side, Tianjin TEDA from Chelsea, making his debut in their pre-season 2-1 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach in a friendly game played on Wednesday, January 11.
In his second game for the side, the 29-year-old midfielder also opened his goal account for Tianjin TEDA in another friendly game.
He, however, could not prevent his team from losing, 6-2 loss to Bundesliga II side, St. Pauli FC.
Mikel scored in the 36th minute when the German side were three goals up, heading a well-delivered free kick to make the score 3-1.
Tianjin TEDA is led by Jaime Pacheco and Mikel has been impressed with the level of the coaching the former Porto midfielder has provided.
“I do not think there’s a lot of difference in the level of coaches now," Mikel told Chinese outlet NetEase Sports.
"I think [Jaime] Pacheco is a high-level coach and he was a very good player.
“Training is done very well, with a very high level.”
Mikel joined Tianjin Teda on a two-year deal until December 2019.