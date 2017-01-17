Nigerian midfielder John Mikel Obi is now the captain of his new side Tianjin TEDA.

Mikel Obi signed for the Chinese Super League side, Tianjin TEDA from Chelsea , making his debut in their pre-season 2-1 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach in a friendly game played on Wednesday, January 11.

In his second game for the side, the 29-year-old midfielder also opened his goal account for Tianjin TEDA in another friendly game .

He, however, could not prevent his team from losing, 6-2 loss to Bundesliga II side, St. Pauli FC.

Mikel scored in the 36th minute when the German side were three goals up, heading a well-delivered free kick to make the score 3-1.

Tianjin TEDA is led by Jaime Pacheco and Mikel has been impressed with the level of the coaching the former Porto midfielder has provided.

“I do not think there’s a lot of difference in the level of coaches now," Mikel told Chinese outlet NetEase Sports.

"I think [Jaime] Pacheco is a high-level coach and he was a very good player.

“Training is done very well, with a very high level.”

Mikel joined Tianjin Teda on a two-year deal until December 2019.