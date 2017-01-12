Nigerian midfielder John Mikel Obi lost his first game for Chinese club side Tianjin TEDA after making the move from Chelsea.

After 10 and half years at Chelsea, Mikel Obi joined Tianjin TEDA in a deal worth £140, 000 per week.

The midfielder made his debut for the Chinese side in their 2-1 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach in a friendly game played on Wednesday, January 11.

Playing in the No 10 role, Mikel Obi was substituted in the second half.

Zhou Tong scored TEDA’s lone goal as they continue preparation ahead of the Chinese Super League.

They finished 11th in the league last season with 36 points from 30 games.

Mikel joined his new team in Spain for a pre-season camp ahead of the new season.

For his new club, the 29-year-old retains his No 12 jersey he wore for Chelsea during his over 10-year stint with the club.

Mikel scored six goals in 374 games for Chelsea winning 11 trophies.