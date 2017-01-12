John Mikel Obi Midfielder makes losing debut for Tianjin Tigers

After 10 and half years at Chelsea, Mikel Obi joined Tianjin Tigers in a deal worth £140, 000 per week.

John Mikel Obi play John Mikel Obi makes Tianjin TEDA debut ( mikel_john_obi/instagram)

Nigerian midfielder John Mikel Obi lost his first game for Chinese club side Tianjin TEDA after making the move from Chelsea.

The midfielder made his debut for the Chinese side in their 2-1 defeat to Borussia Monchengladbach in a friendly game played on Wednesday, January 11.

John Obi Mikel leaves Chelsea for Chinese club, Tianjin TEDA play John Mikel Obi has joined Tianjin TEDA from Chelsea (Twitter/Tianjin TEDA)

 

Playing in the No 10 role, Mikel Obi was substituted in the second half.

Zhou Tong scored TEDA’s lone goal as they continue preparation ahead of the Chinese Super League.

They finished 11th in the league last season with 36 points from 30 games.

John Mikel Obi and Tianjin TEDA teammates play John Mikel Obi and Tianjin TEDA teammates ( mikel_john_obi/instagram)

Mikel joined his new team in Spain for a pre-season camp ahead of the new season.

For his new club, the 29-year-old retains his No 12 jersey he wore for Chelsea during his over 10-year stint with the club.

Mikel scored six goals in 374 games for Chelsea winning 11 trophies.

