Weekly Sermon God is concerned about you

In a world like ours, filled with daily challenges, it can be so easy to feel drowned by our problems.

Even with family, friends, and loved ones, we can still feel alienated by our issues, resulting in feeling like its us versus the world.

In these times, we forget everything, everyone. However, this is a reminder that you are not alone.

God has not abandoned you. Why? Because He cares about you. In fact, he is just a prayer away, waiting for you to call unto Him, and remember that you can do ALL things through the one that strengthens us.

It can be hard to remember this when faced with a mountain of problems, so I am going to leave some reminders for you.

Here are five Bible verses that describe God's love, compassion for us and prove that He will never leave us in our times of need.

1. 2 Kings 13:23 says, "But the Lord was gracious to them and had compassion and showed concern for them because of his covenant with Abraham, Isaac and Jacob. To this day he has been unwilling to destroy them or banish them from his presence."

2. Exodus 34:5-6 says, "Then the Lord came down in the cloud and stood there with him and proclaimed his name, the Lord. And he passed in front of Moses, proclaiming, “The Lord, the Lord, the compassionate and gracious God, slow to anger, abounding in love and faithfulness."

3. Genesis 28:15 says, "Behold, I am with you and will keep you wherever you go, and will bring you back to this land. For I will not leave you until I have done what I have promised you.” God says He will not leave you until He has fulfilled His purpose for your life. The fact that you woke up today proves that He is not done with you.

4. 1 Peter 5:7 says, "Casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you."

5. 2 Corinthians 12:9 says, "But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me."

This last passage reminds me of a quote: "Out of adversity comes opportunity" - Ben Franklin (1706-1790)

Every challenge, problem is an opportunity for us to exercise our faith muscles, more importantly, it serves as a platform for God to do something great because his "power is made perfect in weakness.”

So, hold on to these promises and never forget that God IS concerned about you and the things that concern you.

Here is another reminder from Cece Winans.