For Women Here are 5 early signs you'll see in a needy guy

Being in a relationship means you are entitled to a certain level of attention from your sweetheart.

However, there is a difference between neediness and having normal, healthy relationship needs.

Here are the signs to know if you're in a relationship with such a man, who doesn't understand the concept of giving you any space at all.

He has no friends

One of the early signs you will see in a clingy guy is that he either has no friends, or shows no sign of being willing to hang out with no one but you.

You should be worried because soon enough, it will no longer be fun when he has no one else to spend time with but you.

He tracks you all the time

It is cute and romantic when a guy checks on you during the day to know where you are and how your day is going.

ALSO READ: What's the worst thing a guy has done on a first date with you?

If, on the other hand your guy calls you over and over again, all in the name of being caring, or panics and thinks you’re gone cheating only because you missed two calls, that’s a sign that he could be a needy guy.

Requires validation all the time

Another sign of a needy, clingy guy is that he often wants validation.

He constantly asks you to tell him how much you love him, and that you will never leave him.

This could be cute, really, but when it becomes a regular habit, it ceases to be an endearing act.

It is a sign if neediness.

Asking for social media PDA

If he specifically asks all the time that you put his pictures on your social media pages, just because he needs everyone to know that you are a couple, that could be a subtle sign of neediness.

Emotional blackmail

If a guy ever asks you to pick between him and your career or your friends, that is a certain sign of being really needy.